The impact of VAR technology on football

The use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is changing the referee’s decisions during a match by eliminating the percentages of wrong whistles, which in most cases can judge the result of a match. Technology seems to have arrived in football, and it is believed that it will upgrade the credibility of the most popular sport in the world.

VAR is an assistant referee who watches the football match in a control room (VAR Room) and records the entire match. When a controversial phase arises, it intervenes and clarifies what violation has been committed in that phase. The referee, adequately trained to use the VAR, can repeat the projection of the disputed phase, see it frame-by-frame, magnify it, and watch it in super slow motion so that through the intercommunication with his referee match, inform him of the result. The VAR is already used in the Premier League for significant errors to have a fairer game.

All this should be done in a short time as the time available will not be unlimited for apparent reasons. In most cases, the video’s examination and the referee’s information should not exceed 30-40 seconds, while depending on the case, of course. If a re-examination is needed, it is not excluded that they may take up to 3 minutes.

Also, the VAR may express an opposite view from the referee’s decision, who will be able to see the disputed phase in repetition on a specially designed monitor just outside the dividing lines of the field. If the match is restarted, there will be no room for the VAR to intervene unless there is some violent player behavior against an opponent in an off-field event, which will require the video to be repeated to determine if there should be a penalty.

It should be emphasized that the referee doesn’t need to ask for the intervention of the VAR, who will intervene when he finds a serious mistake that will affect the outcome of the match. In case the referee cannot decide on his own, he calls upon the help of the VAR, forming with his hands the outline of a TV, and the match stops until the referee’s final decision for the outcome of the phase.

As for the cases in which the VAR can intervene, these are when we have the chance of the goal as to whether the ball has crossed the goal line or not, the attribution or not of a penalty. This direct red card was wrongly given or not given, and the referee charges with the wrong player card.

For the VAR to work correctly, the referee in the control room must have access to the cameras that do the TV coverage as well as to 2-4 cameras that will be available exclusively for recording off-side. There should be the referee, an assistant, and the replay operator in the configured space for the VAR. The VAR and his assistant will be acting referees or experienced veterans, while the replay operator will be a technician. The material of all the matches will be kept in the form of a “digital library,” while the data that will be recorded and the audiovisual material will be used to train the referees.

With this technology, all the games will be fairer, and the referees will take off the burden of the wrong decision. The teams and the sports fans will be happier, and the tension between the referee and the players will be less, each and every time.