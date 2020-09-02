“Pictures speak a thousand words” is not a new saying, and we absolutely agree with it as the world becomes too obsessed with Instagram. Instagram is coming up with new ways of posting pictures and videos every now and then to make them a little more exciting, such as stories, IGTV, highlights and reels. Even though Instagram itself offers a lot of options to make stories engaging, using a customized Instagram story editing app FocoDesign can make your followers woo over it!

The must-have app for Instagram Stories- FocoDesign.

Whether you own a small business, an Instagram blog or just a personal account, FocoDesign will give your stories a creative twist. This Instagram Story editing app will help you add text and graphics to your pictures and videos to make them lively. FocoDesign contains gazillions of fonts, templates and other options that will completely give your account a makeover.

Features of FocoDesign

Background Remover – Captured a pretty picture, but someone photobombed it? Or you don’t like the background at all? Well, that’s not a problem at all if you have the Instagram story editing app FocoDesign. This app allows you not only to remove background but put up a pretty one for your pictures.

– Captured a pretty picture, but someone photobombed it? Or you don’t like the background at all? Well, that’s not a problem at all if you have the Instagram story editing app FocoDesign. This app allows you not only to remove background but put up a pretty one for your pictures. 5000+ templates – Are you tired of boring stories? With FocoDesign, you get 5000+ innovative and engaging templates to make your stories stand out. You can also find templates according to festivals or events, depending on the occasion. From minimalist to fancy, now you can give your stories a personalized touch.

– Are you tired of boring stories? With FocoDesign, you get 5000+ innovative and engaging templates to make your stories stand out. You can also find templates according to festivals or events, depending on the occasion. From minimalist to fancy, now you can give your stories a personalized touch. Mixer in Video Editor -FocoDesign has got picture-in-picture mode as seen in the YouTube videos.

-FocoDesign has got picture-in-picture mode as seen in the YouTube videos. Picture and Video together in a template – Let your stories speak! FocoDesign allows you to put a photo as well as a video in the same template, how cool isn’t it? A level up from a traditional photo collage, FocoDesign’s photo and video story template is a unique feature to let your creativity out and make you stand out among your followers.

– Let your stories speak! FocoDesign allows you to put a photo as well as a video in the same template, how cool isn’t it? A level up from a traditional photo collage, FocoDesign’s photo and video story template is a unique feature to let your creativity out and make you stand out among your followers. Attractive Highlight Packs– Make a consistent and cohesive Instagram grid with tons of highlight packs available on FocoDesign. From black and white to the floral ones, this Instagram story editing app FocoDesign has got highlights for every taste.

How to use FocoDesign?

Now that you are on board with the exciting features of this Instagram story creator application, it’s time to get your hands dirty with it. Here is how you can you use this Instagram Story editing app FocoDesign:

Go to the PlayStore or AppStore, search for the application “FocoDesign,” and download it. Once the application has been downloaded, launch the application (there is no signup or login required) You can either choose from Photo Editor, Video or collage option to get started. However, you can also search by templates and create stories for Instagram.

Go Pro with FocoDesign

Can’t get enough of this app? Get the Pro version for FocoDesign! It offers unlimited access to exciting features that are not included in the free version. Moreover, you get new templates, design, and effects every week.

Price Plans:

1 month subscription: $9.99

3 months subscription: $12.99

12 months subscription: $38.99

In case you are having second thoughts, FocoDesign also offers three days free trial. Save big at this time around, as they are offering 60% off on their subscription.