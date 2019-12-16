The Revival of Gaming With 5G

Image Credit: PixaBay

The increasing popularity and advancement in the gaming industry have created millions of fans around the globe and continue to attract newcomers and hard-core fans. Games like Call of Duty, Mortal Kombat, and Resident Evil, still has an impact on the modern gaming industry. Online games like PUBG, Fortnight, and Minecraft have driven the world crazy into addictiveness. However, these games are being played on your devices, latest console, and the advanced operating systems but the time is near when the popularity will start to decrease due to low specs and old technology.

5G has the potential to take gaming to the next level. There is no doubt that 5G has the ability to revolutionize virtual and augmented reality, and this advance wave of technology will surely have an impact on the gaming industry. Slow internet can be very troublesome, especially for diehard fans who stream games and videos online. Fans want not only the good speed but also the stability and low latency of the internet.

What makes 5G more interesting is its superfast speed expects to be somewhere around 500-1000 Mb/s. In the beginning, it showed speed towards 50Gb/s, which is 400 times average the speed of the 4G. The stability and reduce the latency period of the internet provide more fast internet connections and expansion of the connections worldwide. Augmented reality, virtual reality, cloud computing, and multiplayer mobile gaming are some examples of 5G in the gaming industry.

5G and the Gaming World

There is a lot to spectate and assess in the gaming industry since there has been real progress in the 5G deployment all around the world. There are a few major areas that are of extreme importance and would be the actual shape of the gaming industry after the complete deployment of 5G.

Multiplayer Mobile Gaming

If we talk about advanced features, better graphics, multiplayer sports with no lags, all due to the courtesy of 5G superfast internet. One key element is with 5G, how much we can achieve and potentially do with our portable devices. It also saves time, reduces battery consumptions because you don’t need heavy processing power for computer-generated video games. With competitive mobile gaming, empowering mobile gaming would be a step further in the gaming market.

The online casino industry has been instrumental in developing mobile games for players on the go. For instance, several online gaming platforms have already integrated a Flash technology function that enables all their games to be played directly on mobile. These types of platforms are likely to become early adopters of the 5G technology.

The ‘Netflix of Gaming’

This year Google has provided a streaming service called Google Stadia also known as the ‘Netflix of Gaming’. It was designed to increase the needs of the people for media and entertainment. With the launch of Stadia, this platform has revolutionized the industry. 5G and its superfast speed can impact and empower platforms like Stadia. 5G offers the latest wave of ultrafast broadband services and lower the risks of latency and breaks when encountering games online.

Cloud gaming

Due to the revenues difference between games genre, and urge to earn more money, the industry has been moving to the multi-player games and micro-transactions which lead to the fear of single-player games but if 5G offers fast and stable internet, and cloud-based gaming service like Netflix for movie streaming, this whole discussion can be put to rest. In preparation for 5G, Google, Microsoft, Sony, Valve and others are already developing these cloud services.

Streaming

For augmented reality die-hard fans, live streaming of eSports matches can be improved with the help of 5G. The mainstream media merging with eSports and in association with 5G can create a more dynamic and high-definition stream. An example is the ‘League of Legends’, which offers “Pro View” which enables the viewers to see the match from various views, multiple streams, and players.

VR, AR, and MR

The world of these new realities is growing massively and will grow much more in the future. 5G will provide these realities the platform they need and offer a more cheap stable network connection. From medical to entertainment, and education to business these realties are being adapted in every field. This might be out of reach for commoners but with 5G it will happen.

Lag

Lag is one of the key issues that gamers run into on a daily basis. Online gamers are well aware of issues like pings and jitter, both of which can breakdown your online gaming. With 5G coverage, these problems can be solved with low latency and improved gaming sessions.

Future Implications

With the launch of 5G, the gaming world is changing quickly and with its fast and stable network, the struggles for buying hardcopies for games will be eliminated. Just like Netflix and other mainstream media reduce the struggle for purchasing the DVD.

The recent news that Sony will launch the PlayStation 5, that will allow rapid download and fast streaming, with Microsoft new xCloud streaming service, the modern world is getting ready for this new platform.

Cloud-computing real-time rendering allows you to live in a mixed reality. With 5G, this provides real potential for new realities. For example, we can now see our own avatar in-game. Gaming can be streamingly and dynamically turn practically into any channel.

Role of Huawei

Everybody knows that Huawei is pioneering 5G in the world and US President Donald J. Trump is not liking it for many reasons. Recent sanctions on Huawei after being allegedly involved in providing the backdoor to Chinese Intelligence Agencies in their equipment and devices being used in the United States. It’s not much more difficult for US companies to work with Huawei. No US telecom is ready yet to roll out 5G.

Along with the 5G, Huawei is also deploying data centers all around the world and developing new software infrastructures for data science. All these things are pretty much crucial to the gaming industry in the world. The role of Huawei is going to be very important in all these upcoming events.

Conclusion

In the last decade, the gaming experience has gone under a tremendous change. With 5G, enhanced visuals, good graphics, faster processing, and better streaming can provide a tactile experience that goes beyond your thinking. It does sound like a dream come true, but it will take time, slowly but not rapidly.

All these are informed assumptions based on the already available pieces of information. It’s important to initiate a debate on the role of 5G in gaming at this point. Please share what do you think about this.