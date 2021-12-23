If you’re currently planning to launch a website, blog or a store, there is a very good chance that you already know the term WordPress. It’s a content management system that is the most popular solution of this type on the contemporary market. It is a free solution, and more importantly, its operation and use is highly intuitive and user-friendly. Here are some of the many possibilities this system offers. Know that it may be a good choice in a large number of cases.

Saving not only money but also time

Thanks to the appropriate structure of this system, you can easily expand WordPress with new functionalities. What’s more, thanks to the openness of this system, many modules are ready for purchase and implementation, so you don’t actually need a programmer to create every additional feature.

Good with SEO

WordPress is very good for positioning and optimizing your website using the Google search engine. Using professional WordPress SEO services may be a great step for boosting your website’s traffic and improving your sales. The script itself has a number of facilities that can help you position your site – e.g. friendly link building, meta tags, and a tailored page layout. It also has a number of plugins to support your search engine optimization. An example is the YoastSEO or SEOPress plugin thanks to which you will know what to improve to get higher in the ranks.

Safety first

Because of its popularity, WordPress is prone to cyberattacks. Spammers and hackers can take advantage of vulnerabilities in the code of plugins and themes or the tool itself. Fortunately, thanks to a large community, the response time to fix these shortcomings is instant. The WordPress team also checks and looks for gaps in the code itself, so it is constantly updated.

Flexibility

At the beginning, WordPress was created mainly with blogging in mind. However, in the meanwhile, the platform’s development opportunities have grown so much that now you can use it not only to set up company websites, but also stores. Using it, you’re able to create: forums

online shops, advertising portals, websites with internet courses, sale of tickets for events, parties, etc. There are a lot of possibilities – all thanks to plugins that allow you to expand the functionalities of your site and constantly develop.

Easy content management

Every website needs a regular updating. Over time, your business address or phone number may change. You may also want to add new references or logos of the companies you work with. Also, running a company blog is more and more important for the position of a website in Google. Thus, an advanced custom-made system can turn out to be a huge hurdle and there may be a need to hire programmers in order to expand your system. WordPress has all the basic functionalities built in – e.g. managing subpages and running a blog. And there’s definitely more. This way, any employee in the company can update the website and you don’t need an IT department to do this job.