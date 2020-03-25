Time Management Strategies for the Workplace

Time management is essential if you would like to get things done. It is also essential for employees who would like to get a raise or promotion by delivering their projects successfully and on time. It is true that if you manage your time better, you will be able to achieve more and you do not have to be the employee who comes to the office early and leaves late. Good time management also helps reduce stress because you will not be thinking about catching up but will be fully focused on the tasks at hand. Below, we will look at some time management strategies you could use in your workplace.

Start with High-value Tasks

Before you start work, think about the tasks that will have the most impact on your project or team. These tasks will usually be the most tiring and time-consuming too. If you do not start with them, there is a chance that you will be tired by the time you get to them and thus not be able to complete them. To decide which tasks fall into this category, start by asking yourself what your client or team needs the most at the time. Also, consider which tasks will land you in trouble if you do not complete them on time and what contributions you can make right now.

Plan Your Day

Planning your day remains one of the best time management strategies. When planning your day, think about what you want to achieve and what contribution you can make at the end of the day. Also, think about the tasks that are important that need to be completed first. When you do this, you will be able to manage your time as you will always know what needs to be done and by when.

Focus on One Task at a Time

While multitasking can be helpful in certain situations, you should try to avoid it as much as possible. When you multitask, you might waste a few minutes at a time switching tasks. When you do this multiple times a day, a few minutes can turn into one or two hours.

Instead of doing this, try to focus on one task at a time, and when that is done, switch to another one. If you do this and take a small break between tasks, you will find the transition smoother and you will be able to get back to it very quickly.

Minimize Interruptions

Sometimes, we work on assignments that need a lot of focus. If you get interrupted, it might take a few minutes to get back to the state you were in before. If you can, try to minimize interruptions as much as you can.

A good way of doing this is to silence your calls and emails, leaving notifications open for the most important pieces of communication. When you do this, you could set a specific time where you can check your calls and emails and reply to them. If your manager is able to, they could build private cubicles where interaction between employees is minimized. While this might hamper collaboration, it will also cut down on interruptions which might save you some time.

Set Shorter Deadlines and Subdivide Tasks

One of the most fascinating things about human beings is that if they think they have a lot of time to do something, they will procrastinate. If you see that you have long deadlines, try to shorten them to reasonable periods.

This also applies to tasks; the bigger they are, the more likely we are to put them off and hesitate on starting them. Subdivide projects into smaller tasks and assign those tasks to their own deadlines.

Sadly, time management is a skill a lot of people do not have. If you want to get things done, you need to learn how to effectively manage your time, and the tips above are an excellent place to start.