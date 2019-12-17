4 Tips for Increasing Your Site’s Traffic



The bottom line is when your site has traffic, which makes it attractive to advertisers and other monetizing forces which in turn make your site profitable and you comfortable in what you are doing. That said, it is much easier to talk about having great site traffic than to actually generate the traffic. The reality is if everyone could easily generate site traffic then people would have no problem building sites and getting the right amount of people clicking on the site and staying there for a while. However, this is not the case. Generating site traffic can be complex, but with the tips below, you give your site an advantage over competitors in attracting and retaining traffic.

The first thing any website must do to get traffic has a good site. There are several considerations going into building a good site. The first is the platform. A responsive platform means your site has no problems loading on the devices of your visitors. It’s also important to consider your domain name. Having a catchy domain name allows people to remember your site name and means they will come back – it is embedded in their heads. In fact, building a site with the help of established blogging platforms is critical for increasing traffic because this deals with the usability of your site. The better your site works, the more it is shared and ranked higher – especially when the following tips are applied.

Create Great Headlines

The truth is that many people read articles of all types because they are looking at the headlines. This is why headline writing is such a commodity in the newsroom. The goal is to get people to walk by a paper and see a pithy, smart headline that either has lots of information, a provocative question, or something funny embedded within the headline. These headlines matter because they attract your readers. So, when you write headlines, make sure they are short and to the point.

As for the process of writing headlines, one of the things that is highly recommended is to come up with several different headlines that all use different verbiage and yet mean the same thing. This is really important because after you draft a bunch of headlines, you can easily pick out which one’s are the best instead of having to rely on others that may not get your sense of humor. So, when you are working on building traffic, having great headlines are very important.

Use the SEO that is Embedded in the Page.

One of the great ways to increase your traffic is to use SEO, also known as search engine optimization. However, what does this really mean? There are a lot of different ways to get on top in the search engine rankings, and because paying money for a rank is unseemly and goes against pretty much every principle the people who create content believe in. There are a lot of different parts of SEO. The first is the meta description, this essentially talks about what will be in the content. Then there are alt tags on images. These are important because they show how the picture is relevant and also they will appear on Google Image searches.

The reality is that SEO is omnipresent in blogs that have a high amount of traffic. Therefore, it is imperative that when you are building anything online that you are well-versed in SEO for each and every page on your site.

Post Content to Social Channels

There are quite a few social media channels out there and they are great for amplifying the traffic that is on your site. Now, you can do this a few ways. The first is with LinkedIn, you can write articles about topics and post them right then and there. This is important because it is the largest community of professionals in the world. Twitter is also very good with this and most of their stuff is free, so you can tweet your stuff as much as you would like. There are also promoted tweets, and this is a good way to get your site traffic up. Facebook is also similarly useful. Like Twitter, there are several things that go into it, but the biggest thing is that you can use these social channels as marketing tools. When done effectively, it works out quite well.

As for getting stuff noticed, make sure that your interactions are really pithy and that people chuckle a bit when you post something. These good feelings are instrumental in driving traffic because that they do is allow the target to easily process information and then they end up visiting your site for longer than they expected, which is always a great bonus for traffic. Therefore, it is a very wise move to spend some money on your social media marketing. This will certainly get more eyes on your site’s pages.

When it comes to getting traffic, one of the best ways to do this is to promote someone’s work. Whether it is someone who is new to the arena or a writer that has a lot in their catalog, people love to be shown off. Therefore, if you find some interesting content that is not yours, e-mail the author and ask permission to use it. Then also ask permission to promote their site on your blog and see if they will return the favor. This is something that is really simple to use and it makes getting the cards that you want that much easier.

The other great things about getting traffic – for example, outbound links help you build credibility with your other more established peers in the area. They can certainly funnel your ideas with great ease. Now, when you are talking about adding someone else’s content, this only serves to make your site that much stronger.