Did you know that Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing Marvel movie of all time?

Whether the movies made you interested in the original artform or you’ve been a comic book collector since childhood, you might be wondering how to make the best comic art.

While not everyone is born an artist, that doesn’t mean you can’t learn the tricks of the trade. Keep reading to learn all about 7 tips for making comic book art.

1. Get a Poseable Model

When it comes to drawing tips, you should get a poseable model that you can reference at any time. These models are small enough to put on your desk but can offer you the best perspectives and proportions of the human form. That way, your superheroes and villains will look as realistic as possible

2. Use Comic Strip Templates

The layout of a comic book page or strip can be an artform in and of itself. Instead of sticking to the same old tired formula, you can try out free comic strip templates that’ll ignite your imagination. The Adobe program will also allow you to make quick and easy changes.

3. Sketch First

Sketch out your comic book panels beforehand. Instead of spending so much time on a single comic book square, you should get a general idea of what the full page or entire comic book will look like first. That way, if you have to make changes, you wouldn’t have wasted so much time and effort.

4. Don’t Forget About Speech

Keeping speech bubbles in mind is one of the most important comic tips. Whether your writing the comic book dialogue or not, your art still needs to make room for those all-important speech bubbles. As you sketch out each square and page, be sure to mark the areas that will be reserved for speech.

5. Pay Attention to Facial Expressions

Aside from their pose and speech, the facial expressions are the most important way for a reader to connect with a character. With this in mind, you should be prepared to spend extra time getting the eyes, the mouth, and other features perfect.

6. Finish With a Felt Pen

Your sketches and final drafts should almost always be done in pencil. This will allow you to make any last-minute changes with ease. However, when the good drawing is completely finished, then it’s time to go over your pencil lines with a high-quality felt pen.

7. Get Inspired

Being inspired is one of the best ways to avoid bad art. Many famous comic book artists have a signature style that’s easily recognizable. You should fuel your creative mind by looking at the comic book art of Frank Miller or Alan Moore, for instance.

Ready to Make the Best Comic Book Art?

Now that you’ve learned all about 7 tips for making comic book art, you can start bringing your superheroes and villains to life.

