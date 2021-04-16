Learning how to edit videos can become incredibly rewarding for yourself in your life. It does not matter if you decide to learn how to edit videos for YouTube or choose to learn how to edit videos for work.

In the process of filmmaking, editing is a crucial part of post-production. Editing great videos that people like has a lot of things involved within it. As a video editor, you have to understand the likes and the dislikes of the people who would watch the video.

Therefore, here are the essential tips and practical tricks that you can pull to create a great start in video editing. These tips and tricks will help you create a documentary, a commercial, a comedy reel, or a particular YouTube video for your subscribers.

The trick and tips will help you get familiar with the tools and every little detail required to do while editing a video to become a fantastic product in the end.

Try to learn shortcuts

If you learn all the important and even small shortcuts of the application you are using, it will save you a lot of time editing footage. Learning the shortcuts is the best way to streamline all the editing processes.

For example: Once you know all about what button speeds up your playback, you will never want to sit through the footage again and again in real-time ever.

Set realistic expectations

Before you start to film, you should consider what tools you will use and what you are ultimately trying to achieve as an end product.

For example, if you are shooting the film in 4k, you will have fantastic footage quality. But that might be at the cost of frame rate, and the resolution, in the end, would put massive demands on your editing application and hardware. It could make the process much more irritating if you do not have a computer that can match your ambitions.

You should know your stakes and plan your film production based on what you can achieve in reality. Unrealistic expectations without any inspection would only lead to a waste of time.

Ramp it up or down

Typically, speed ramping is used in the action series sequences to be highlighted in either slow or fast movement. This trick can be used to finesse your clips so that you can fit them together in a better manner within your sequence.

If you have any three-second hole in your series of sequences and you have your clip to be 3.5 seconds, then you can start experimenting with ramping up the speed to the correct duration to cover the hole of 3 seconds in your clips.

Keep everything organized

If you are stitching your video together with the help of a lot of little footages, then digging through a single place full of randomly named files would be like driving straight up to a wall.

Therefore, before you think of editing any video with tons of small clips, go through all the footage and label them with the scene and the take. Then drag-drop them in different folders by the theme of the clips and then organize them so that you can find them as fast as possible when you need them while editing the final product.

This will help you not to get confused while editing the video, plus it will also help you start the editing process quickly.

When in doubt, try to cover it up

For example; If you are editing an interview or if your subject is talking and it feels like a drag, then the best thing you can do is to add some b-roll or an a+b-roll to keep the video interesting.

You have to cut back the person who was talking as if they are saying something compelling and essential, but do not linger too long before the cutting away; it will end up breaking the flow.

Thus, if you have other shots of interviews, then you will know that some subjects say filler words like “uh,” “um,” “you know” a lot and may ramble during the shoot. You can cover up these by cuts while keeping the story intact.

It does not hurt to go away to some live audio from the shooting as well, and you can re-set them put some transitions, or even introduce the audience to video by it.

Simplicity is your friend while editing a video.

Effects and transitions can be fascinating to every video editor. Before you get all happy and excited about trying out all the new effects on the final product, think about your viewers and what kind of film they would like, and what you are presenting them.

If you are jumping in between clips, then there will be a high possibility that you will not need any transitions, even a neat dissolve. Sometimes a simple cut does the work. No need to make it more complicated.

Stabilize your final product

Having a shaky video can be the death sentence of your video editing project. The good news is that many plug-ins and tools can help you stabilize your footage during the editing process itself. When you become very well acquainted with the tools, then you can change the game to your odds in minutes.

Almost all the well-known editing applications have practical stabilizing tools that can help you have footage that is not stabilized.

Ending Note

Make sure that you use these tips and tricks while trying out new applications for editing or simply new to the world of video editing. Despite either of them, if you know how to use these tips and tricks, then you can make some great video content for yourself in mere minutes.

All you need for that would be a suitable device where you work without a problem and a little bit of your own creativity to make fantastic video editing footage that you can be proud of yourself.