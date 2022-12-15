Offshore sportsbooks are gaining momentum with sports fans globally. However, rogue sites want to steal money, and governing rules prohibit gambling in some areas. Hence, you might need to find out which sites are safe.



The good news is the best offshore sportsbooks are 100% trustworthy, and you can bet on your favorite games, teams, and players.

If your question is whether offshore betting sites are safe, here are the top factors in reputable online sportsbooks.

1. Fair Protocols and Excellent Reviews

When exploring offshore sportsbook reviews, reputable sportsbooks have excellent deposit and withdrawal reviews.

Reliable gambling operators have 100% bank-grade encryption and anti-fraud and anti-theft measures to protect your funds and let you make withdrawals within a day or two.

2. Reputation

Your offshore sportsbook should have excellent reviews and positive customer feedback. Complaints should show immediate responses from management.

Avoid unethical operators that might scam you and steal your winnings and account funds.

3. 100% Secure Site

If you wonder where is the best place to place a bet, only choose offshore sportsbooks with excellent security protocols.

Sites should include advanced SSL encryption (bank-grade) and two-step account verifications to deter cyber thieves.

4. Stellar Customer Support

Having 24/7 customer service lets you get immediate help to get back to your favorite games.

If the site’s reviews state support is slow, rude, or inexistent, move on, as avoiding delays can reduce gameplay problems.

With voice, text, email, and chat support, some sportsbooks even have a knowledge base with FAQ if you want to skip human agents or AI.

5. Attractive Cash and Crypto Promotions

Leading offshore sites will entice players with cash offers like deposit matches. If they have a casino, look for separate bonus offers when signing up.

Funding your account with a digital wallet gives you extra cash to bet with and attracts new players.

6. Sports Variety

Letting players bet on practically every sport, team, and player attracts new members.

With most sports available, you can bet on your favorite games and experiment with betting on other types of sports.

Aside from US sports (NFL, MLB, NBA), look for international sports like FIFA, rugby, football and hockey leagues, cricket matches, and even esports.

7. Inviting Return Player Bonuses

Repeat bets, rebates on your first bet, and referral bonuses are other promos are other ways a sportsbook or casino can reward players.

Even a feature like a tournament or free spins offer can add up, so for hefty amounts of cash over time, set up different accounts and check back for the latest promotions.

BetOnline, currently ranked as the best offshore sportsbooks, has a new member sign-up bonus of up to $1,000.

8. Fair Terms and Conditions

Sites should have competitive but fair wager requirements and treat players with respect.

Read the terms and conditions before accepting new bonus offers to ensure you can meet the requirements.

Rogue sites lure players in with catches like 7-day time limits (instead of 30 days) before forfeiting an offer.

9. Sports Availability

Sports articles and in-depth analysis give you the tools to bet on new games without problems.

Preferred sites include commentary, betting boards, tips on spreads, money lines, over/under, ways to maximize odds, live agent interaction, live betting, and chat/text.

10. Flexible Payment Methods

Multiple payment options entice new players; most should be fee-free (digital currencies, e-wallets).

Payment options should include credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies, and e-wallets like Skrill or Cash App. Traditional payment choices like checks, cash, and wires are other options they might offer for a small fee.

High rollers, confirm the deposit and withdrawal limits to avoid a slow-paying sportsbook so you can cash out when you want.

11. Competitive Odds and High RTPs

Attractive sportsbooks have eye-catching odds, and high return-to-player (RTP) payouts mean when you place bets, you will eventually win.

Compare odds across different sites and look for 95%+ RTP rates. Hence, if you bet $100, you should eventually win back $95.

Offshore sportsbooks usually have better odds as they are unregulated and do not have licensing fees or tax schedules.

12. Verify the Betting Lines

Betting lines should include what interests you and let you review the odds. Hence, avoid shady sites posting enticing commissions but delaying or never paying players.

13. Loyalty Rewards

A loyalty rewards program lets players receive perks for placing wagers. Avoid bogus sites by reading the customer reviews, and skip sites without clear transparency.

Unethical offshore sportsbooks are a dime a dozen. Only bet on the most reputable sportsbooks that reward gameplay and have daily and weekly promos.

14. Mobile Betting

With sports betting available on mobile devices (phones, tablets), a mobile-friendly site lets you gamble on the go.

Ensure the sportsbook operates in real-time (as odds tend to fluctuate).

15. Risk-Free Betting

Some sites let you place your first wager risk-free to test the site and its features without using your funds. So, work on your betting skills!

For the Latest Sports Betting Action

The leading offshore sportsbooks include encryption, several payment methods, and cash promotions. With competitive odds and convenient access to your money when you want, wager on sporting events and use leading sports betting reviews.