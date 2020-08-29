7 Tips to Create an Ultimate Gaming Setup at Home

Owning a powerful gaming computer may have been enough years ago, but now people care just as much about awesome gaming setups. You still need a reliable machine, but what does the space where you’re playing look like?

Playing video games in a quality environment doesn’t just give you bragging rights. It also makes the experience comfortable and more enjoyable. So what are the different things you need?

Keep reading to learn about 7 tips that’ll help you create the ultimate gaming setup.

Find a Quality Desk

When looking into creating a PC gaming setup, the first thing you need to do is consider what you’ll be playing on. No, this doesn’t mean the computer you’ll be playing on, this means the surface that you’ll be physically playing on.

Think of the desk as the foundation of your gaming setup. Get one that is too tall, the wrong size, or poor quality, and your playing experience will suffer.

When shopping for different desks, take the time to sit down at them and get a feel of what they’re like. How does it feel to move your hand around on them? Is it wide enough to fit your monitor and keyboard? Does it feel sturdy?

Although a quality desk may cost more than you intended, choosing a solid option will ensure it lasts you and your gaming setup a long time.

Don’t Skimp Out on Seating

Experts believe that humans should try and stand for two-four hours while at work. Unless you’re a gamer who stands and plays (in which case props to you!), odds are you’re going to be sitting for long periods of time. You might as well get comfortable.

The best way to get comfortable is by investing in a quality computer chair that will give you the comfort and support you need to play for long durations. If you’re not supporting your back, you can cause severe damage to your body.

Look for chair options that offer support. Once you buy a chair, you can also place a pillow behind you. The goal is to keep your blood flowing, even if you’re sitting for hours (and hours).

Check out this guide to help you find a quality professional chair for gaming.

Invest in a Powerful Gaming Rig

Of course, having a killer PC gaming setup requires you to have a quality gaming computer.

To play the latest games without lag, you’ll need to update your computer’s hardware. Make sure it has a modern GPU, or graphics processing unit. This will make everything in-game look pretty.

The processor, or CPU, is like your computer’s brain. Having a fast multi-core processor will help your computer be a wiz at multi-tasking. It’ll also let it perform tasks quicker than it would otherwise be able to.

RAM, or random access memory, will also let your computer do what it needs to faster. Many modern games require at least 8 GB of RAM. Consider investing in more of it to ensure that you run everything smoothly.

Don’t Forget the Monitor

If you’ve ever watched Netflix on an iPhone 4, you understand the importance of screen size. Although you don’t need to purchase an IMAX theater to play games, it should be large enough to give you a quality experience.

When shopping for monitors, look for ones with a high refresh rate. This will ensure that the image is smooth and nice. High-quality monitors also offer options for higher resolution. This will further sharpen your image quality.

Some hardcore gamers have a dual-monitor gaming setup. This lets them play on one screen while doing something else, such as live stream, on the other.

Get Ready to Get Loud

Have you ever watched a movie at a party where everyone was talking? Odds are, part of the experience was lost on you. Gaming is the same, and for that reason, you’ll need a good audio setup.

If you’re a fan of speakers, you can place them around your desk to give you a cinematic experience. Speakers also come with the added benefit of letting you hear your audio from farther away.

Headphones are also an option. A pair of gaming headphones will allow you to become immersed in what you’re playing. Bonus points if it’s a scary game!

Consider a Headset

Any hardcore gamer will insist that you equip your gaming setup with a headset. Why is one necessary?

Like a pair of headphones, a headset will provide you with quality-audio that makes the experience more enjoyable. You can also purchase noise-canceling headphones that prevent you from hearing outside noises.

If you’re a fan of multiplayer or team-based games, headsets boost your communicative abilities. You’ll no longer have to sit in spawn while you type out a message. Speak your mind!

Look for a Good Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

Once you have the monitor and the desktop, you’re all set, right? Nope, not yet. Don’t forget to find a good mouse and keyboard.

If you’re using your dad’s keyboard from 1999, it’s time to upgrade. Many modern keyboards are wireless. They also offer excellent wrist support and come equipped with keys that can make your gaming experience easier.

Similarly, modern mice can also come with some modern upgrades. Some have special buttons, as well as things such as optical laser sensors.

Build the Ultimate Gaming Setup and Go Wild

When looking at building the ultimate gaming setup, the choices can seem overwhelming. But before splurging on the most expensive versions of different things, consider your budget, as well as what you’ll get the most out of.

Do you have any other suggestions on how to build the best gaming setup? Let us know in a comment below!

