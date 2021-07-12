You need to work on your small business — not in it.

Working in your business means you’re taking action on immediate (though still important) tasks that have very little long-term impact. (e.g., sending emails, writing a blog post, posting in your social media accounts, etc.)

When you work on your business, however, you strategize, prepare, and execute on things that don’t necessarily have an immediate, visible impact, yet can skyrocket your venture to greater heights several months or years down the line. Think process mapping, mentoring your managers, and networking.

Sadly, it’s not always easy to work on your business. This especially the case if you have truckloads of things to do on your plate which is quite common for small business owners.

The good news is, there are tried and tested methods and vital tech tools for your small business that can streamline operations.

Continue reading to learn five tips to boost your business operation’s efficiency.

Not having the right number of skilled staff in a given workday can seriously impact your operations. This makes setting efficient staff schedules crucial to ensure you have appropriate personnel in every shift.

Consider using staff scheduling software such as Deputy to streamline and even automate creating employee shifts.

The software lets you build employee schedules in minutes, share them instantly with your team, and swap and fill in shifts easily based on staff availability, cost, and training.

The software also provides analytics features that show comparisons between your wage costs and sales to help you refine your scheduling to get a better labor cost percentage.

Additionally, Deputy’s AI-based, auto-scheduling feature allows you to plan shifts to match staffing demand by automatically building schedule templates.

This allows you to quickly fill shifts with a single click, saving you boatloads of time and money while ensuring efficient and proper staff scheduling.

Also, track the hours spent on your business automatically using a reliable time tracking app. Doing so gives you an accurate view of your operations and activities, from time spent on planning your marketing project proposals to your client calls.

This helps you spot bottlenecks in your workflows and make appropriate adjustments to fix and optimize your business operations.

2. Improve team communication and collaboration

Streamlined communication across your company is critical to having efficient workflows and processes. This makes it vital to establish a centralized communication system to improve your team collaboration.

Minimize the endless, time-consuming back and forth between employees and teams by adopting reliable collaboration software.

Online collaboration software with in-platform messaging and chat are excellent tools that allow your team to communicate, share information and files, and update each other seamlessly.

Dependable collaboration software with robust and centralized communication features helps keep everyone on the same page and schedule. This will also simplify organizing workflows, assigning tasks, tracking work progress, and leaving and responding to feedback.

Plus, a cloud-based or online collaboration platform allows you to centralize your data securely, letting authorized users access crucial information, such as marketing campaign data, anytime, anywhere.

3. Invest in your employees

Spend the right time and resources to keep your employees satisfied and boost efficiency. After all, happy employees are more likely to work harder and more diligently.

When possible, go above and beyond the casual Fridays and free meals and nurture employee satisfaction by helping your staff grow their skills through mentoring and training.

Train your employees on working efficiently from the get-go to reduce potential issues that slow down your operations and impact your overall productivity later on.

Plus, training equips your employees to perform their roles better, allowing them to work more effectively and efficiently.

Provide the best tools to help your employees perform their tasks optimally and listen to feedback.

Your employees are the ones constantly on the ground doing the grunt work, so they’re the best people to know (and learn from) about their tasks, gaps in their workflows, and other issues that result in inefficient operations.

Essentially, investing in your staff and their skills development can improve employee satisfaction, translating into streamlined workflows.

4. Optimize managing your customer relationships

Handling customers make up a bulk of your business operations.

If you don’t manage customer relationships well, you’ll be hard-pressed to optimize your tasks and business processes and get the results you expect.

The solution? Leverage a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software that best fits your business needs.

Invest in a dependable CRM to streamline managing your customer interactions, from gathering buyer behavior to automating your lead generation, nurturing, and qualifying processes.

For instance, CRM software allows you to set automated campaigns that trigger when your potential clients have items in their cart they haven’t purchased yet.

CRM software also provides essential customer data. This includes preferences and past buying behaviors to help your marketing teams, let’s say, analyze your ads and identify which ones resonate best with your target audience, and generate conversions.

Essentially, a CRM centralizes all your customer information, allowing your sales, marketing, and customer service teams to access and organize the data they need to handle customer relationships properly and efficiently.

The better your teams manage customer interactions, the more equipped your business is to provide excellent customer experiences that ultimately lead to increased conversions and sales.

5. Identify gaps and refine your processes

The hard truth is, all business processes and workflows are bound to have some flaws. This means you’ll need to implement continuous refinements and adjustments to keep everything working optimally.

Document the results every time you tweak or change your existing workflows and introduce new tools to your processes. This helps you assess their effectiveness and apply the right adjustments when necessary.

Go back to your business goals and workflow objectives to determine whether your current and new processes are helping you and your teams meet your targets.

Track your Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure and evaluate if your implemented workflows support and streamline your marketing, sales, customer service, and other strategies for optimal business operations.

Wrapping up the tips to improve your business operations efficiency

Streamlining your workflows and processes to establish efficient business operations can require a bit of investment and elbow grease at first.

However, once you get the hang of it, use the right tools, and implement the appropriate strategies, you’re bound to see dramatic results contributing to your overall business efficiency.

Try out the five tips mentioned here and assess which ones work best for your teams and your company.

Whether you’re running a small company or a large enterprise, it’s always a great idea to operate your business efficiently to increase your productivity and, in turn, grow your revenue.