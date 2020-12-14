TogetherShare Data Recovery Software Review

Data loss has been the biggest problem for many businesses and still exists due to many reasons. The loss of data can be the loss of many things like time, money, essential information, record or etc.

There are several reasons for data loss, some of them may be;

Human error

Power outages

Viruses & malware

Hard drive formatting

Hard drive damage

Software corruption

Many people have experienced data loss incidents and irritate about its recovery. Even, they agree to pay against it. Thus, data recovery software solutions were developed to get control over this problem. The TogetherShare Data Recovery Software is the free data recovery software. It works effectively to retrieve all format deleted files such as videos, documents, photos, and audio files, etc.

Even, if you have mistakenly deleted a file by using shift + delete or from Recycle bin, you can recover deleted files in 3-clicks only. Let’s take a closer look at some of its best offering features.

TogetherShare Data Recovery Features

Recover Deleted Files

Whether you have accidentally or forcefully deleted files from your PC, TogetherShare Data Recovery software lets you recover these files easily. By the way, if you discover your Recycle bin folder empty or your files deleted by any software, even then this tool can recover files.

Recover Formatted Data

No problem, if your PC hard drive has been formatted or erased without backing up files, then this free data recovery software works perfectly.

Accurate Data Recovery

If any hard drive partition or storage device becomes inaccessible or lost data due to virus attack, reinstalling OS, logical error, etc. You can recover data in an accurate form as that it was in its original condition, with the deep scanning mode of this software.

After data recovery, some files found corrupt but the deep scan mode is curable to this problem.

Preview Before Recovery

Another appealing feature you will experience in this data recovery tool. It is that as you have done with scanning, you can preview your files to check their quality before doing recovery operation.

Appealing User Interface

It doesn’t matter how aware you are about using data recovery software. You won’t feel a problem in using TogetherShare Data Recovery. Because everything is findable and accessible in this software. Thus, it provides a classical experience to their end-user.

Safe Data Recovery

Due to advanced data recovery technology, TogetherShare Data Recovery Free allows their user to recover deleted files from the hard drive and other storage mediums safely.

Easy to Manage Recovered Files

After scanning, you will find recovered files of your selected drive. Select those files for recovery whichever you want. Because not every file is important to recover. Extra files take more time to recover.

Drive scanning time is dependent on the volume of the disk drive.

Reliable Recovery Capabilities

With this quick data recovery tool, you are allowed to recover files from any other device. Provided that this storage device should attach to the computer. It can be iPhones, Android Mobiles, external hard drives, and pen drives, etc.

Incidentally, if you have lost the whole partition of a disk drive or formatted external or internal drive, even then this tool comes in handy.

Support Windows/Mac OS

This data recovery tool workable in both Windows and Mac. You can download it for both OS separately.

Recover Deleted Files with TogetherShare Data Recovery

As we have done with feature evaluation of the TogetherShare Data Recovery software program, now there is a short tutorial about how to recover deleted files in easy steps.

Download TogetherShare Data Recovery software from the download button.

Download

Step 1 – Install it on your PC then launch It on your computer. Select the hard drive from where you want to recover data.

Step 2 – Click on the “SCAN” button to proceed.

Step 3 – You will find the discovered files on the interface. Then choose the files you want to recover and click on “RECOVER“.

Pro-Tip: If you want your files undamaged, I advise you to stop using your drive after deleting the files and follow the above methods to recover the deleted files without any file quality loss.

Pricing

Basic Version : Free (It allows up to 1 GB data recovery)

: Free (It allows up to 1 GB data recovery) Profession : $69.95 (Recover Unlimited lost files)

: $69.95 (Recover Unlimited lost files) Enterprise: $299.00 (This can be used to offer data recovery services to the clients)

Pros Cons Best user experience Slow scanning time. Advance data recovery features Recover all file format Preview before recovery

Official Site