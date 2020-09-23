Top 9 Helpful Apps for College Students

Some apps on your smartphone are not a distraction. On the contrary, they can make you more efficient and productive as a student. Different apps can help you improve your daily schedule, study routine, and even fitness habits. If you struggle with staying focused and looking for ways to improve your grades, check the solutions we have prepared for you.

SimpleMind

We often find ourselves restless with numerous ideas whirling in our minds. This application will give your thoughts an effluent structure. When doing college assignments, you can use SimpleMind at the initial stages of planning and brainstorming ideas for your paper. Just create a detailed mind map, using one of the suggested layouts. Structuring all your thoughts on a single page will allow you to see the whole picture of a project. Besides, it is not the usual verbal map. You can also add audiovisual materials.

IStudiez Pro

IStudiez Pro facilitates your study routine. You can create a detailed schedule of each day to study more efficiently. This entails organizing your home tasks by subjects, deadlines, and priorities. App notifications will help you keep up. Besides, IStudiez Pro offers cloud synchronization, so you can use it on different devices without losing any data. Students who use this app claim that they significantly improved their grades thanks to a well-structured schedule.

Brainscape

If you are learning a foreign language or need to memorize some difficult scientific terms, flashcards can help you out. Brainscape allows you to create your own flashcards or use ready-made ones to study for an exam. It offers advanced features, such as bookmarks, statistics, audio, and visual materials. Besides, you can study together with your friends and share your flashcards to make the learning process more collaborative.

Mathway

It is a free app for those who struggle with Math. All you need to do is to enter a problem, and Mathway will solve it in seconds. You can also find a paper writer on the domyessay platform to cope with Math and other subjects. Using these options is like getting a private tutor who will provide you an example of perfectly done homework. You will be able to use this draft as a guideline for similar tasks in the future.

Khan Academy

Talking about useful apps for students, it is impossible to leave out Khan Academy. They have an app with free courses to motivate everyone to learn. You can use it to study computing, arts, science, and life skills. If some topics remain unclear for you, even after the teacher’s explanation in the classroom, you can open the app and find the necessary information to fill in this gap.

MyFitnessPal

Students sometimes neglect to eat healthy food and exercise. However, such an attitude is harmful to your health and wellbeing. We understand that college assignments may take you a lot of effort, but you still need to devote some time to keeping a healthy lifestyle. With MyFitnessPal, you can take control of the calories you consume on a daily basis and discover new healthy recipes. This way, you will be more motivated to prepare your own meals and stay away from junk food and overconsumption of calories.

Forest

Staying focused becomes a real challenge. Because of numerous social media apps, students can no longer concentrate on college assignments. Fortunately, there are apps such as Forest that can help you overcome this obstacle. The idea is that you open the app and plant a tree whenever you need to stay focused. During this period, you cannot check any other apps because your tree will die. What is inspiring about this app is that the Forest team contributes to planting real trees, improving environmental sustainability.

Sleep Cycle

How to wake up easily? It is a question that bothers all students. To tackle the problem, you can make use of the app Sleep Cycle. It analyzes your sleep routine and determines the most appropriate time to wake you up, along with other factors that influence the quality of your sleep. It is a key factor in your overall wellness, including being productive during classes.

Wunderlist

If you like making to-do lists but keeping a bullet journal is too time-consuming for you, why not make them digital? Wunderlist is a smart planner that you can access from different gadgets anytime and anywhere. It allows you to focus on the most important tasks of the day without spending to much time on creating lists and decorating them. Using Wunderlist, you can also choose priorities, add files, and set deadlines.

Conclusion

These are only a few examples of apps that can make your college life easier. Start to use digital tools not only for entertainment but also for organizing your studies and forming positive daily habits. With their help, you will become more productive and focused.