Video games have been entertaining us for many years. Some of the very best have ventured into other genres and been equally successful.

These slot games are all available to play in 2023 and will bring back great memories of the days spent playing the video game versions.

Tomb Raider

Whoever would have guessed archaeology could be so exciting? It’s not all about Indiana Jones and Lara Croft has been spending the last 27 years thrilling us. The video game was a huge success and spawned several sequels.

Then came the movies which were entertaining enough but not total blockbusters. Tomb Raider has transferred to the slot world and they have proved successful. A visit to online casinos will see you trying to get some big wins.

That is particularly the case with the bonuses that come along in the Tomb Raider slot game. There’s the pick em Tomb Bonus round where your task is to choose from the five idols that are on screen.

They all contain cash prizes so hopefully you will choose the most valuable ones. In addition, there is also the free spins round. This is even better as wins achieved are tripled and no one is going to complain about that.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

When you play a slot at sites for gambling in the UK that is based on a subject that originated from another source, it can’t be too different from the original. That’s not the case with the Call of Duty slot games. Playing them will bring back memories of the video game if you were an avid player.

The video game has been a massive success and the slot version has done pretty well too. This particular game is the fourth that was released and has proved to be another hit. It has two bonus features, one of which can appear at any time in the base game.

Don’t be too worried when a hand grenade is either thrown on the reels or a soldier suddenly runs along the reels and places a bomb. This creates more Battle Scene wins and makes your visit to your favourite online casino even more enjoyable.

The other bonus requires at least three scatter symbols to appear on screen. That takes you to a second screen game and you’re suddenly in a battle with the enemy troops. Each kill sees you win free spins with a bonus for a headshot. If you can manage to kill five soldiers in a row and you receive an Airstrike that sees wins multiplied. It’s all a long way from the days when slot games simply had fruit symbols.

Streetfighter II: World Warrior

There’s more fighting in this game. Well, given its title that won’t be a massive shock. A great time was spent playing the Streetfighter video games, unless you just couldn’t get the hang of it and ended up seeing your character getting bashed to pieces.

A movie was made and then came the slot games that have been very successful. One good reason why this game has been popular is the fact that just like in the video game you can choose your own character. The big difference is that with the slot game, they can win you some cash when playing at your favourite UK casino.

When playing this slot, health points are important. Ensure that you always have a good total because you’ll need them to cope with the 13 bonus features this game possesses.

Hitman

There’s plenty more fighting in this Microgaming slot game based on the video game ‘Hitman.’ It has 15 pay lines on which you can try to get some wins. That’s highly likely as this slot has expanding wilds and they will boost your chances of success. The top prize is 270,000 coins and that’s well worth winning.

Just as you can select your own character in ‘Street Fighter,’ you can choose your own targets and weapons in this slot game.

As with the Hitman video game, there is plenty of suspense in the slot version. There are free spins and bonuses that will do your account balance the power of good. There are also short videos that can be watched to add to your enjoyment of the game.

There are free spins to be won and that’s always appreciated. One feature that can bring good wins aplenty is the Contact Promo. It’s time to use the ability to choose your target and weapons to hopefully bring about some profitable wins.