The online gaming market is growing at a rapid rate and there are more players taking an interest in casino games than ever before. And in fact, nowadays casino enthusiasts can get in on the excitement found at the latest UK slot sites without having to wager a penny. The culture of slot streamers is growing thanks to the casino community coming together via streaming sites and sharing the thrill of their wins and the agony of their losses. This phenomenon has grown rapidly because many players just do not have the budget to bet big and want to experience the gameplay through a live stream instead. It also allows viewers to enjoy a taste of the slot before committing their own funds to the game.

Gamers love to stream slots with tons of features, high volatility, and epic win potential. Here are some of the top games that you’ll find streamers playing on Twitch right now.

Bonanza by Big Time Gaming

Bonanza was the slot game that pioneered the Megaways engine from Big Time Gaming. This gold-mine themed slot is the most popular title that utilises Megaways gameplay. The 6-reel game offers up to 117,649 ways to win. The Megaways engine uses cascading reels which removes winning combos and replacing them with new symbols, increasing the chance to hit further wins. The game also features free spins with expanding multipliers which can provide wins up to 10,000x your stake on each spin. The Bonanza slot has earned cult status amongst casino players and has stood the test of time.

San Quentin Megaways by Nolimit City

The San Quentin Megaways is themed on the infamous California prison. Nolimit City’s San Quentin slot is set across the usual 5 reels and offers 243 ways to win. The game is built with the xWays mechanic which ramps up the volatility. The game packs in special symbols that can result in up to 13,189,257,216 ways. The true excitement comes in the way of the Lockdown Spins feature which includes a random multiplier and jumping wilds that can send any wins soaring. You can pick up payouts worth up to 150,000x your stake in this popular slot title.

Jammin Jars by Play n Go

The Jammin Jars slot from industry leaders Play n Go uses collapsing reels where winning combos are removed and new symbols collapse down, offering the possibility of hitting consecutive wins. Played on an 8×8 grid with winning combos hit when you land clusters of 5 or more symbols. The game brings more excitement when the giant symbols randomly drop on to the reels with wilds that can boost payouts. There are plenty of bonus features to look forward to with Jam Jar Multipliers and a Free Games feature with unlimited multipliers. Jammin Jars has outstanding win potential with up to 20,000x your stake to win on each spin.

Dead or Alive by NetEnt

NetEnt’s Dead or Alive is one of the most popular slot games ever released, earning itself a successful sequel. The wild-west themed game is played on 5 reels with 9 paylines. This simple and stylish slot is playable from just £0.09 per spin with a max bet of £20. The game has earned legions of fans thanks to its highly volatile free spins feature that offers up to 29 free spins with all wins doubled. Dead or Alive gives players the chance to win up to 12,000x your stake on every free spin.

Pink Elephants by Thunderkick

The colorful and charming Pink Elephants and Pink Elephants 2 game is laid out on 6 reels and boasts a favorable 4,096 ways to win. The game puts in you the African desert in search of the Magic Peanut – yes, it’s as exciting as it sounds! The game brings in plenty of rewards through the Mystery feature where up to 5 Mystery Scatters can appear and trigger the Free Spins bonus round where you can land 19 spins. If you collect the Elephant Orbs they can boost the value of symbols for more wins. There’s up to 8,200x your stake to land on each spin in the quirky and thrilling slot from Thunderkick.