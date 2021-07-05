We have already had numerous opportunities to play casino games online without a need to move from our house. There are online slots, live poker with dealer recording card dealing, games played online with players around the world or with bots. There is no need to commute to the casino building to gamble and have fun. The iGaming industry is only growing and constantly finding new ways to entertain people. Let us jump into the future and see the possibilities ahead of us.

VR casino experience

Some people are in love with the casino atmosphere and culture and sitting in front of a computer screen is not the same experience for them. However, they have a long way to the casino building or just can’t afford the gambling night on site.

AI casino experience might be optimum for such people. They won’t need to leave their houses to enter the casino. VR equipment will be all they require to enjoy the atmosphere while playing with AI characters or real people using the same technology from their houses.

Some of the in-site casinos might take up the subject and create an opportunity to visit their interior via VR technology. It can be quite hard to imagine it right now, but maybe in a couple of years, it would be possible to create a game in which in-site gamblers and those connected to VR technology could participate together at the same time.

Holographic

Development and growth of the technology and casino industry interest in every new opportunity may lead to fantastic solutions. One of these might be an entirely online casino that you can enter. A particular gaming table might be displayed to you as a hologram as well as your competitors connected from their houses. Holographic solutions have been with us for some time already, but they are still far from being used in full capacity. Who knows, maybe someday we can see holograms just like those from science fiction movies?

AI casino dealer

This is a topic of great intrigue for many people and thankfully, it will be the future soon enough too. The point about AI that works as an online casino dealer is to make sure that you don’t have any disadvantages due to your location on this planet or time zone.

Moreover, there is no risk of the dealer doing anything to a player’s favor because all the decisions are made by AI that is programmed to fulfill a task without distractions or changes. AI will not make a mistake while paying out gamblers money or collecting them and gamblers will not be expected to tip it.

Playing with AI

Playing against artificial intelligence might be quite interesting for the players who are not feeling confident about their skills and experience in games of chance. This might be a form of training to master skills, gain more confidence and moreover, some developers have already made it possible to try such a thing.

We have already had bots with whom we can play all kinds of games, but they are not 100% AI, because they are just software with particular code, and AI can make part of decisions on its own.

This is a new level of computer games including casino ones since AI will not get angry or cheat during its gameplay, but will always have the best option to win in their “mind” while people can simply miss that and go with an opportunity that can be overcome.

Why is the iGaming industry so eager to implement newer and newer technologies?

Casinos do have a lot of money so the budget for implementing new technologies can be significant. From the other side, new technologies lure more and more clients, especially those from younger generations who crave from something new every few months.

And with the growing number of online casino players, casinos just need to always be one step ahead in order not to lose their clients.

Nowadays people who play such games do have a lot more options that can make them want to stick with that game and become an addict for it because they will find something new on every visit. In fact, a wider choice of games and entertainment prevents addiction to one of them since you can switch and try others instead.

Also, casinos have a purpose for their technology while other industries can put new solutions only for the recognition and audience but without specific tasks for them to fulfill.

In addition, many casino visitors are wealthy people who expect high quality service and if casinos are stuck in one place, they will surely lose their customers, because outdated, faulty machines and cards sticky from beer and drinks are not things that are tolerated by gamblers anymore.

Conclusion

Keeping up with new technologies is a necessity for casinos. And if they don’t, they will find themselves in the same situation as indoor amusement parks were over a decade ago- outdated and out of fashion.

Casinos either in-site or online need to do everything to remain popular attractions for gamblers who enjoy variety and quality entertainment that in the matter of just a few years only new technologies can provide.