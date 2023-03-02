Listening to music is now integrated into many people’s lives. So where do you usually listen to music? Everyone’s choices vary. But you must know Amazon Music, a digital music streaming service run by Amazon. You can use Prime Music directly without extra payment if you are an Amazon Prime member. Alternatively, you can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for better sound quality and listening experience.

You can download Amazon Music and play it online or offline on your phone, tablet, Android, iOS devices, and the web. It also works on any Alexa-enabled device, Fire tablets, and Fire TVs. While everything looks great, if you’re a regular Amazon Music user, you’ll find that your listening behavior is subject to many restrictions, such as the risk of losing your playlist after your subscription expires; some programs do not recognize Amazon Music downloads; some devices do not support offline playback, etc. That’s why you need a tool to convert Amazon Music once and for all. TunePat Amazon Music Converter is the best choice compared to many similar Amazon music downloader tools. Let’s take a look at the latest reviews.

What is TunePat Amazon Music Converter?

TunePat Amazon Music Converter is Amazon Music users’ earliest and most professional audio conversion solution. With the help of TunePat music downloader, you can enjoy Amazon music playlists on any music player for offline playback.

TunePat Amazon Music Converter is an all-in-one music solution for Amazon Music subscribers, allowing Amazon users to download or record any song, album, playlist, or podcast from Amazon Music Prime/Unlimited without installing the Amazon Music app. As a brand with leading technology and an excellent development team, this program supports batch conversion, retains song tag information, and has many surprising and user-friendly features. The TunePat team always welcomes and looks forward to more users joining.

What Makes TunePat Amazon Music Converter Superior?

TunePat Amazon Music Converter is a 100% green and secure software embedding the Amazon Music web player, allowing users to browse, play, select, and convert songs directly. You can download any Amazon music, album, playlist, artist, or podcast as a regular audio file. The fantastic features of this program are far more than that. Let’s look at it in detail:

Convert Amazon Music to Multiple Formats

If you are a loyal user of Amazon Music, you must know that Amazon Music Prime uses the encrypted MP3 format, and Amazon Music Unlimited is encoded by lossless FLAC code. This audio format with restrictions is like a beast trapping you in a small circle. You can’t enjoy these songs as much as you want on your phone or computer’s media player. And TunePat Amazon Music Converter can help you solve it perfectly. TunePat can support six of the most popular normal audio formats today (MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF/ALAC). Rich output format selection provides unlimited possibilities for users with different needs.

Keep Amazon Music Downloads Playable After Canceling the Subscription

Setting strict rules on the channels and devices where music can be played is a common problem for many streaming services. Even paying users can’t stream music without the Amazon Music app, and when your subscription expires, you’ll even lose your favorite playlists. You can’t access Amazon Music downloads after canceling your subscription, but TunePat Amazon Music Converter can help you regain your freedom of choice. You can have your favorite Amazon music forever. Enjoy offline playback of Amazon music on your computer (with any player, like Windows Media Player, iTunes, etc.), phone, or elsewhere. Playing Amazon Music playlists on multiple devices simultaneously can also be done perfectly.

Flexible Output Settings to Easily Manage Local Music Library

Considering each user’s personalized listening habits and requirements, TunePat Amazon Music Converter provides users with various output parameters, such as the bit rate and sample rate. And a vast local music library is not easy to manage, so TunePat allows users to name and arrange output files how they like. You can sort converted files by playlist, artist, album, artist/album, album/artist, or save all your songs in the same folder. This way, all your Amazon music downloads will be evident and easy to find.

Support 10x Conversion While Preserving Original Quality

Unlike traditional audio recorders, TunePat Amazon Music Converter combines breakneck conversion speed with maintaining original sound quality. That is to say, you can not only select multiple playlists for batch conversion at the same time but also enjoy up to 10x conversion speed. What’s even more surprising is that you don’t need to worry about the sound quality of the source files being compressed or damaged during high-speed operation. Such an excellent converter saves a lot of time for busy urban office workers. Generally speaking, it takes a short time to complete the conversion of one 2-3 minutes Amazon Music track, and the actual situation depends on your computer and network conditions.

Identify and Maintain ID3 Tags for Amazon Music Songs

ID3 tags are a significant part of a song. Metadata originated as entry-level information encoded directly into a CD file. Today it refers to any information that needs to accompany a music file in a streaming service or digital store. Why is this tag information important? Because without this specific information, your song may just be an anonymous online file. ID3 tags are even more critical for DJs who need a very organized library to keep their settings running. This information can also be manually edited on Windows or Mac computers, but as you can imagine, it is a lot of work. Therefore, TunePat Amazon Music Converter is an excellent converter that recognizes and retains ID3 tags, including title, album, artist, track number, year, cover art, and more.

Enjoy Amazon Music Offline on Different Devices

Although Amazon Music has now reached a partnership with a variety of devices to support streaming on it, it is inseparable from the Amazon Music app or the need for a mobile phone as a “middleman”. If you want to play Amazon music freely on smart speakers, game consoles, or cars, the best way is to save Amazon music as a local file in MP3 format. Music processed by TunePat Amazon Music Converter can be transferred to a USB drive for storage, moved to the phone and set as ringtones, imported into DJ software for mixing, and more uses you can think of or even can’t think of.

How to Use TunePat Amazon Music Converter?

After understanding the features of this program, we will next cover how to use TunePat Amazon Music Converter. This tool can efficiently perform download tasks and get local Amazon Music files in MP3 format. There are only three easy steps to export Amazon Music from the Amazon Music web player.

Before you start, please download the latest TunePat Amazon Music Converter version, which supports the newest computer systems. Please follow us after the download and installation are successful!

Step 1: Log in to your Amazon Music account in TunePat to access the library

The user interface’s center contains a button that says “Open Amazon Music Web Player.” Click it. Continue by clicking the “Sign In” button and connecting to your Amazon Music account as instructed in the upper right corner. You can access and browse the Amazon Music catalog after successfully logging in.

Step 2: Customize the Output Parameters

A Gear button is in the menu bar’s upper right corner. Click to go to the “Settings” panel. Here you can customize output parameters, sound quality, output folder, output file name, and more. Please choose according to your preference.

Step 3: Open Amazon Music Song/Album/Playlist/Podcast

After completing the settings, you can open the content of Amazon Music you want to convert. After clicking on it, a blue “Add to list” button is on the right. After clicking, TunePat will display the songs of the current page in the pop-up window. Generally, all titles are selected by default. You can manually choose on demand and click the “Convert Now” button to download Amazon Music songs.

In addition, if you need to convert playlists into batches, in this step, you need to click the “Save to list” button instead. This is to temporarily place the songs you have selected in the background to be converted. Afterward, you can return to the main page to search or choose more tracks from other albums or playlists. After selecting, click the Convert button in the task list window.

After conversion, you can enter the “History” module to browse or play the converted items or click the “folder” button on the right to jump directly to the local path. Then you can edit, transfer, and share all your downloaded Amazon music locally.

Technical Specifications

Operating System: Windows 7, 8, 10, 11 (32-bit & 64-bit); macOS 10.15 – macOS 13. Processor: 1G Hz processor, or above Monitor: Monitor with 1024×768 pixels or higher resolution. RAM: 256MB or higher of RAM. Supported Languages: English, Arabic, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Indonesian, Georgian, German, Greek, Chinese, Norwegian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Hebrew, Turkish, Spanish, Filipino, Hungarian, Malay, Hindi, Finnish, Zulu, Brazilian

Conclusion

Overall, TunePat Amazon Music Converter is a simple but efficient music downloader and converter. This 100% clean program lets you quickly get music from the Amazon Music web player and save it in your favorite audio format. I have to admit that this is the best helper for Amazon Music Prime and Unlimited users. In addition, this brand provides users with professional and timely technical support. You are also welcome to leave a message to interact with us.