TunesBank Apple Music Converter – Convert Your Apple Music to MP3 Easily

Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming platforms for iOS users. There are times when you want to download the songs or convert to other formats or transfer them to other devices and this is where you get DRM restrictions from Apple Music.

Apple Music users are aware that they can listen to their favorite music until the subscription is active. There are many software programs available to remove these limitations. Here, through our extensive research, we found TunesBank Apple Music Converter to be a promised solution. It is available for both Mac and Windows.

TunesBank Apple Music Converter Features

Remove DRM Protection

This is one of the hallmarks of TunesBank Apple Music Converter among all others. Without this key feature, you are restricted to open any Apple Music file outside the Apple Music application.

TunesBank removes DRM (Digital Rights Management) protection and allows to convert Apple Music file into M4A, MP3, AAC, etc. Then you can playback an iPod, Android phone, MP3 player, and other MP3 player supported devices. Besides that, you can play MP3 files offline without DRM protection forever.

Apple Music to MP3 and M4A

Apple Music songs are protected in MP4 format with AAC audio files and are not playable on a device other than Apple. But TunesBank easily converts Apple Music MP4 songs and AAC files to MP3, M4A, AIFF (for offline playback), or AU.

These converted files can easily transfer into a USB for backup or burn into a CD/DVD for playback at your desired place.

Convert Everything that iTunes Can Plays

It can convert Apple Music, audio, audiobook, and much more that are playable at iTunes. If you want to play soundtracks, podcasts, and audiobooks outside Apple Music, you need to export iTunes media files to MP3.

With TunesBank Apple Music Converter, you can convert;

iTunes M4P music to MP3, M4A, etc.

Purchased iTunes songs.

Audible AA, AAX audiobooks to MP3/M4A.

iTunes M4A, M4B audiobooks to MP3, M4A, etc.

Read And Keep ID3 Tags & Metadata

Another important characteristic this software holds on. It keeps your soundtracks and other files save with advanced ID tag identification technology.

Furthermore, you can edit tag information along with album cover photo or artwork before conversion of files.

Faster Conversion Speed

Most importantly, it keeps the original quality of Apple Music files even after converting faster speed. Apple Music file contains iTunes songs, Apple Music tracks, and Audiobooks. As well as it also keeps the ID3 tag and metadata preserved as that it was in the Apple Music file. It also supports batch conversion and preserves the original quality of music.

On calculation, it is found that a 4-minutes Apple Music song can easily convert into MP3, M4A, AC3, and FLAC format in even less than 50-seconds.

Loads Songs from iTunes Automatically

TunesBank Apple Music Converter lets you add songs to the iTunes library and upon conversion of Apple Music files, you will find these iTunes will appear automatically with all music tracks preserved.

Transfer and Stream Everywhere

One of the notable and legal (for those who use the home edition of TunesBank) features of converting Apple Music MP4 song-tracks into MP3 and then it can copy, burn into CD, share with other devices via Bluetooth, or uploading on Google Drive.

TunesBank Apple Music Converter User Guide

Since we have discussed the main features of Tunesbank Apple Music Converter. Now it’s time to see how it works. In this tutorial, we will focus on Apple Music to MP3 conversion process.

Step 1 – Choose the songs that you want to convert from Apple Music.

Step 2 – Choose the output format MP3.

Step 3 – Click on the “Convert” button to get the song in MP3 format.

Pros Cons Best user experience Trial Verison restricts a user to convert only the first 3-minutes of the song Advance features Support every format Quick Processing

