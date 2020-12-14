TunesBank Spotify Music Converter Review

It is perceived that many people want to listen to favorite music on their smartphones wherever they are. Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services available globally that lets people stream music online. The free version doesn’t allow you to listen to songs offline and downloaded songs are DRM protected. There exist several Spotify music downloaders and convertors to tackle this issue and TunesBank Spotify Music Converter is one of them which helps you to make Spotify music downloadable to your smartphones, PC, or anywhere else you want.

The best thing is that you download Spotify music without premium version. This music converter allows you to download unlimited songs from the premium version of Spotify with its remarkable feature of DRM protection removal.

The TunesBank Spotify Music Converter justified the best features that a good software program should have. Most of them are user interface, user experience, faster file conversions, output quality, formats support, cross-platform OS support.

Let’s discuss the TunesBank Spotify Music Converter offerings.

TunesBank Spotify Music Converter Features

Remove DRM from Spotify Music

TunesBanks Spotify Music converter facilitates you to remove DRM (digital rights management). Without DRM removal, Spotify never lets you download and convert songs.

Support Multiple Formats

Once the DRM protection is removed, you can convert Spotify songs to your desired formats. Such formats are MP3, FLAC, M4A, and WAV.

Download Spotify Song Without Premium Version

Another best feature for music enthusiasts. Without Spotify Premium, you can get access to unlimited either free or paid songs.

Subsequently, they allow you to get-in your desired songs into your PC, cloud, or anywhere you want.

5X Faster to Download & Convert Files

Since most of the users are concerned about software performance, therefore, TunesBank got you covered so you convert or download your desired songs quickly and with lossless quality.

Apart from that, you can drag and drop the file or simply copy-paste the URL for a faster process.

Burn Spotify Music

The software comes with a built-in burner, therefore, you can burn these files into CD/DVD or transfer them to USB, memory cards, or can upload them on cloud storage.

Play Spotify Music on Any Device

With this software, you can transfer songs to any device that supports MP3 formats. For instance, MP3 player, iPod, iPhone, Android phones, car infotainment systems, video game console, Xbox, etc.

TunesBank Spotify Music Converter User Guide (Mac)

Since we have discussed the important features now it is time for you to see how this software works.

Step 1 – Simply install it by downloading the software from the official website and launch it.

Step 2 – Now drag and drop the songs/playlists/albums from the Spotify application to the converter.

Step 3 – Choose your desired output format.

Step 4 – Click on “Convert” to convert Spotify songs/playlists/albums to MP3 format.

Step 5 – Once the conversion process is completed, click on the “View Output File” button to get the output file.

For more detailed guides, you can use this link.

You can also use Spotify++ APK on Android for free to use Spotify Premium features.

Pros Cons Best user experience Trial version allows only 3-minutes conversion. Advance features Support every format 5X speed Processing

