Are you wondering how to turn off find my iPhone without a password? Perhaps, you’re just trying to understand why it is important to turn off the find my iPhone feature on your mobile phone? If so, then we’ve got just what you’re looking for!

Find my iPhone is one of Apple’s most popular features which allows you to track your iPhone’s location anytime and anywhere. This can really come in handy in case your mobile phone gets lost or stolen and you’re unable to track it down. Although it is highly suggested to keep this feature active at all times; however, people consider it as an unnecessary feature that needs to be disabled. However, individuals generally encountering some difficulty while trying to find the appropriate way to disable this feature.

If you can also relate to this, then don’t worry! Today’s article will help you counter this problem with a number of different methods that you can use to disable find my iPhone without having to enter your phone’s password.

Part 1. What is Turn Off Find My iPhone

Before we take a look at some of the methods that you can use to turn off the find my iPhone feature, let’s first develop a deeper understanding of the feature. If you need to locate a lost or stolen phone, find my iPhone can help you get it back. Find my iPhone makes it much easier for you to track down your device with help of multiple features and tools.

Find my iPhone feature provides you a map of your area marking the exact location of your iPhone, making it easier for you to track the lost or stolen device. Furthermore, you can play a sound on your iPhone with the help of Find My iPhone and then, track your iPhone by tracking the voice. You can also add an activation lock to your iPhone preventing others from using your iPhone.

When you turn off find my iPhone feature, you lose these capabilities. By doing so, you can make your iPhone more difficult to recover. However, in other instances, if you wish to sell your iPhone or give it to someone else, you will have to turn off find my iPhone.

Part 2. Why Do You Need to Turn Off Find My iPhone?

Honestly, there are several cases and instances where you might feel the need to know how to turn find my iPhone off without a password. For your convenience, we’ve listed some of the most probable cases in which you might feel the need to turn off find my iPhone.

If you’re looking to sell or give away your iPhone, remember to turn off find my iPhone so the new user doesn’t face any inconvenience while using the iPhone.

If you send your iPhone for repair, Apple might ask you to turn off find my iPhone. Apple uses this as a way to verify that you’re the owner of the iPhone.

If you are about to update your iCloud account, be sure to turn off find my iPhone before doing so. You may turn it back on afterward.

If you forget your iCloud account password, then you should look for methods to turn off find my iPhone without a password.

Part 3. How to Turn Off Find My iPhone Without Password?

Have you lost the password to your iCloud account and want to turn off find my iPhone? Then, you must be in search of simple and effortless ways to doing so. Search no more because we got the best solutions for your problem. Here are four different methods that you can use to turn off find my iPhone without a password.

Method 1. How to Turn Find My iPhone Off Without Password (iOS 13- iOS 14)

One of the simplest and highly suggested methods to turn off find my iPhone is with the help of third-party software that allows such features. In those regards, Tenorshare 4MeKey is a perfect option for you. 4MeKey is an easy-to-use software that allows you to turn off find my iPhone within seconds. It is popularly known for its highly intuitive user interface.

The steps below illustrate how to turn find my iPhone off without password instantly with the help of Tenorshare 4MeKey.

Step 1 – To begin, you need to download and install Tenorshare 4MeKey on your computer. After it installs successfully, launch the software.

Step 2 – From the home page, select the feature “Turn Off Find My iPhone”.

Step 3 – After you are directed to the “Turn Off Find My iPhone” interface, connect your iPhone with the computer with the help of a USB cable.

Step 4 – After your phone is properly connected to the computer, 4MeKey will start the jailbreak process. Wait patiently for the jailbreak to complete.

Step 5 – After the jailbreak is complete, you will be directed to the “Confirm Device Information” page. Hit “Start” to proceed.

Step 6 – The software might take 3-5 minutes to properly turn off find my iPhone. To confirm, you can copy your serial number and check if the serial number is ON or OFF. Afterward, press “Confirm” and 4MeKey will automatically perform a factory reset on your iPhone allowing you to set it up as a new device.

Method 2. How to Turn Off Find My iPhone Without Password iOS 12/iOS 11

Thinking about turning off find my iPhone without knowing the password to your iPhone seems pretty unrealistic. However, there is a way you can do this with the help of a loophole glitch. The process is simple as well as effortless. Furthermore, doing this will not have any negative effects on your iPhone. So why not give it a try?

Here is how to turn off find my iPhone without an iCloud password by using the loophole glitch:

Step 1 – From your iPhone, go to iCloud settings and hit “Delete Account”.

Step 2 – Next, go to “Find My iPhone” from iCloud settings and turn off “Find My iPhone”.

Step 3 – You will now encounter a prompt asking you for your iCloud password. Simply power off your iPhone without providing the password.

Step 4 – Turn your iPhone back on and head straight to the iCloud settings. Hit “Delete Account” once again.

Step 5 – The feature “Find My iPhone” will automatically be disabled.

Method 3. How to Turn Off Find My iPhone Without Password iOS 10 – iOS 8

This method works best for iPhones running on iOS 8, 9, and 10. The method involves changing the DNS server to turn off find my iPhone. All iOS devices connect to Apple’s servers for reasons such as updating find my iPhone. You can change the DNS server to avoid authentication of the iCloud account, thus halting communication of find my iPhone. As a result, the feature of “Find My iPhone” will be temporarily disabled on your device.

Step 1 – Go to “Settings” and select “Wi-Fi”.

Step 2 – Press the “i” button corresponding to the network that you’re currently using.

Step 3 – From the Wi-Fi settings, you need to change the DNS number. If you’re in the US, change the DNS to 104.155.28.90. If you’re in Asia, change it to 78.100.17.60. If you’re in Europe, change it to 104.154.51.7.

Step 4 – Afterwards, go back and hit “Done” to confirm the changes.

Method 4. How to Turn Off Find My iPhone Without Passcode iOS 7

For this last method, you don’t need any external tool to turn off find my iPhone without a password. This method works best for old iOS versions like iOS 7. The steps below illustrate the complete method in detail.

Go to iCloud settings and tap the “Find My iPhone” slider. Instantly, hit “Delete Account”.

The iPhone screen will now crash. Next, you need to hit the Power button causing the display to turn off. After a while, use the Power button to turn on your iPhone. Again, go to iCloud settings and hit “Delete Account” to disable Find My iPhone without a passcode.

Conclusion

Although it is highly suggested to always keep the “Find My iPhone” feature turned on, you might feel the need to turn off the feature. Honestly, it’s pretty easy to do so. All you need is the right tool for the job and someone to guide you how to turn off find my iPhone without a password. In that respect, you should definitely follow our guide above and use Tenorshare 4MeKey to get this job done for you.