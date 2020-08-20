TweakDoor Store – New Unofficial AppStore for iPhone

TweakDoor is the latest third-party app installer for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, offering an excellent alternative to Panda Helper. You don’t have to jailbreak, and it is free and safe to use.

How to Install TweakDoor

This is pretty simple to do; using the Safari browser on your device, go to the TweakDoor download page and follow the instructions.

How to Use TweakDoor

Tap the TweakDoor icon on your home screen If an Untrusted Developer error appears, open Settings > General > Profiles and trust the profile. On the TweakDoor home page, tap the Go To TweakDoor Apps option. Look through the apps and find what you want to download. Tap on getting beside the app or game and follow the on-screen instructions

What is TweakDoor?

TweakDoor is a third-party installer that offers apps and games not allowed into the official app store. That doesn’t mean these are not safe; it just means that Apple’s policy restrictions or geo-location restrictions have stopped them from getting into the store. Here, you can find lots of game emulators, games, iOS apps, screen recorders, and much more.

TweakDoor Features

TweakDoor offers users lots of features:

It’s free and simple to install and use

Lots of apps, games, emulators, screen recorders and more

User-friendly app

All apps and games are updated regularly.

Doesn’t take up all your device resources

You don’t need to jailbreak as it is a safe app.

You also don’t need your Apple ID.

The profile uses the same privacy standards as Apple.

How to Delete TweakDoor:

There are two ways to delete TweakDoor should you want to remove it from your device for any reason:

Method 1: Deleting the App Profile

Open the Settings app and tap on General. Tap on Profiles and Device Management Find the app in the profile section and tap on it. Tap on Delete App Close Settings

Method 2: Deleting the App Icon

Find the icon on your home screen and long-press on it. When it wiggles tap on the x int eh top corner of the icon Tap Delete on the popup message.

Both methods remove TweakDoor from your device.

Frequently Asked Questions

These answer the most common questions about TweakDoor

Is it Safe to Use?

Yes, our tests showed no malware, viruses, or anything else that could compromise your data or device. And because there is no jailbreak, you aren’t hacking into the root of the iOS and breaking through Apple’s security.

Is it Compatible With All iOS Devices?

Yes, it is, and it has even been updated with support for iOS 13.

I Get a White Screen – How Do I Fix it?

The easiest way to fix that is to delete TweakDoor from your device and reinstall it – it is a common issue that we hear about all the time.

And the Untrusted Developer Error? What’s That About?

This is because the developer is a third-party one and unknown to Apple/ Therefore, they cannot trust the developer and allow the app to run – you can:

Note the developer’s name from the error message and close it down. Open Settings > General and go to Profiles and Device Management. Fins the profile and tap it Tap on Trust and close Settings Now you can use the app without the error message appearing.

The Install Option is Not there.

This is probably because you already installed TweakDoor at an earlier time, and there is a compatibility issue. Delete it entirely from your device and start over.

Why Should I Use TweakDoor?

Why not? Here is where you find all the apps and games, screen recorders, emulators, and more that don’t make it into the official app store. All of them are safe to use, and it is perfectly safe too.

So How Are Panda Helper and TweakDoor Different?

They aren’t really, The two developers have collaborated so that, should one installer not work on your device, the other one will. Both offer much the same content, too.

Can I Use it on My Android Device?

Not yet. Right now, it is an iOS-only installer, but we are told that an Android version may be available in the near future. Please don’t click on links on the web that tell you they have the APK file – it is not available, and these are not genuine links.

How Do I Find an App or Game to Play?

Quite simply – open the installer, browser the apps and games on offer, and click on what you want to download. There is also a search bar if you are looking for something specific.

Try TweakDoor today; you might be surprised at what it offers and how easy it is to use. And it is free, so download it and give it a go.