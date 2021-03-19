With the advent of social media and the ever-evolving Internet technologies, children live online more than in the real world. It might be necessary considering the academic requirements, but risky too.

But, parents can ensure that their children are safe online with an effective parental control app such as uMobix.

uMobix – What does it do?

uMobix enables you to be “in the know” about your children’s online activities by letting you view their messages, call logs, GPS tracking, and more.

With uMobix, parents can conveniently monitor everything their kids are doing at any given time with its advanced features.

In this uMobix review, we will be taking a look at uMobix’s by highlighting the following:

Compatibility with devices

Features

Pricing plans

uMobix Compatibility with devices

uMobix is compatible with Android and iOS both and maintains easy-to-use native apps with both platforms.

OS Minimum Version Android Android 4.0+ (Ice Cream Sandwich) iOS iOS 8+

uMobix App: How does it function?

Once you set up uMobix on your child’s device, the app hides itself in its background and begins reporting the device’s activity without straining the device’s battery.

Here are some examples of the data uMobix provides:

Messages (Text messages and WhatsApp both)

Logs of keys typed

Call logs and recordings

App usage

Location data

Media files (photos and videos)

The data collected is sent to the app’s server every minute and remains accessible through detailed reports available on the app’s dashboard.

uMobix’s main Features

Here are some of the powerful child monitoring features that uMobix offers:

Extensive logging (Keylogger and logs of calls made on the target device)

SMS monitoring

Browsing activities

Monitoring of all apps (messenger and social media)

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

Call Logging

uMobix’s call logging feature keeps a log of all calls being made and received by the device, but it doesn’t offer voice call recording.

Following are the key details available with this feature:

Caller ID

Duration of the calls

Time of the calls

Searching older call records, however, can be a bit tricky with uMobix.

App Monitoring

uMobix gives you the ability to take a peek at the child’s phone in real-time and the duration of each app’s use so that you can determine the child’s screen time.

Keylogging

Most keyloggers available with other apps fail to correctly record keys and often present inaccurate details of the keys logged. But, uMobix’s keylogger accurately records each keystroke and even the items being copied, which means you can get your hands on the passwords and any other credentials.

This feature leaves little room for the child to hide things in their phone, enabling you to ensure maximum safety.

SMS Monitoring

The monitoring of SMS messages can give the parents an insight into the people the child is hanging out with and what they are discussing.

With this feature, the parents can:

View the sent and received text messages

Recover any deleted messages

This feature doesn’t offer search functionality, but the messages are listed chronologically, making them easier to view.

Location Tracking

uMobix’s robust phone location tracking offers numerous functions that can help you stay aware of your child’s well-being at any given time.

You can view the following:

The real-time location as per the map

Routes took and location history

Addresses visited

Your child’s locations are visible on a map, allowing you to track them accurately as per different points. It also tells you the time at which the child visited a particular location, and you can view the areas via Google maps.

The detailed information can help you figure out if your child is in a safe place such as a school or restaurant or visiting a dangerous neighborhood where the risk of violence is prevalent.

However, the feature lacks geofencing.

Surfing History Tracking

uMobix’s web monitoring feature gives parents an insight into their children’s browser histories and the sites their visit by recording, assessing, and displaying all internet history in the target device. Thus, parents can protect their children against criminals and predators online and supports all major browsers.

uMobix captures screenshots of the child’s activities in the browser, displaying the content of each site visited along with its URL.

You can see:

Internet history

Erased internet history

Timestamps of each website’s visit

Contact List

uMobix enables access to all contacts and their details present in the child’s address book. You can also view deleted contacts, provided uMobix has already captured them.

Apps Surveilling

Since children are increasingly getting addicted to social media apps, parents need to keep a check on them, and uMobix makes that possible with its App surveillance feature.

It offers support for the following:

WhatsApp

Messenger

Facebook

Zoom

Telegram

TikTok

Instagram

uMobix takes screenshots every 5-6 seconds once the child visits a particular app, except iPhone users enjoy greater control over the child’s app usage.

uMobix Pricing Plans

uMobix offers basic and complete subscription plans for its users. They are priced as follows:

Android Pricing

iOS Pricing

All plans offer the same features except the basic plan that doesn’t offer history, app tracking, and keylogging. The comprehensive nature of uMobix’s features makes it the Best mobile spy app available.

uMobix – an app that simplifies parenting in 2021

Suppose you are the parent of a child obsessed with technology in their early teens and constantly find yourself unable to keep up with your child’s routines and daily activities. In that case, uMobix can help you take care of your child with a few clicks or taps.

Try uMobix Now With Exclusive Discount

uMobix Alternatives