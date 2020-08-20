Unc0ver Jailbreak – Download and Installation Guide for iPhone

Unc0ver jailbreak is the latest utility to be released and is already proving popular. It was launched with support for all devices with the A7 to A13 64-bit ARM systems on iOS 11 through iOS 13. Once again, the jailbreak community can get back to doing what they love the most, installing tweaks and modifications on their iOS devices.

Download Unc0ver jailbreak

There are two ways to install Unc0ver jailbreak on your device, simply pick the one that suits you:

Method 1: Download Unc0ver IPA File

Installing the IPA file is quite easy to do:

Back your data up using iTunes, iCloud or any other backup app you use Open Safari browser on your device and download the Unc0ver IPA file from the linked page. Follow the on-screen directions and wait until you see the Unc0ver icon on your home screen Now open your iOS Settings app Go to General > Profiles & Device Management Find and tap on the Unc0ver profile Tap Trust and close Settings Tap the Unc0ver icon on your home screen When the jailbreak opens, tap Jailbreak When your device resprings, you should see Cydia installed

Method 2: Using AltStore

You can also use AltStore app store to install Unc0ver jailbreak but be aware that, every seven days, the Uncover app must be refreshed using AltServer on your computer – this will resign the app using iTunes Wi-Fi Sync and stop it from being revoked by Apple:

Download AltStore onto your computer and follow the linked instructions to install it to your device Launch Safari and download the Unc0ver jailbreak Open AltStore on your device and tap on My Apps Tap the + button at the top corner of the screen Tap on Unc0ver 5.3.1 to start the installation When it’s done, the icon is on your home screen

To stop the app expiring, make sure your device and computer are on the same Wi-Fi network, and AltServer (companion app) is installed on your computer. Once every seven days, use AltServer to re-sign the app for you. You can also do this via the USB cable.

What is Unc0ver Jailbreak?

It is the latest and most popular jailbreak utility to be released in recent times. Developed by pwn20wnd, it supports iOS 11 to iOS 13 and is one of the more stable and reliable jailbreak utilities. It is packed with cool features, which we will discuss shortly.

Supported Devices

Unc0ver jailbreak supports the following devices on iOS 11 through to iOS 13.5 inclusive. A recent update has stabilized the app even further, as well as providing performance enhancements, and now makes it easy to switch from another iOS 12 jailbreak.

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPad Mini (2019)

iPad Air (2019)

iPhone X (only iOS 12)

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5S

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPad Mini (5th generation)

iPad Air 1

iPad Air (2019, 3rd generation)

Version 3.2 brought an improved user interface with a choice of dark and light modes. All app settings now have a description with them, saying what the setting does and which system version and architecture are supported by the setting. Version 5.0 brought support for the A12 and the A13 devices on iOS 13 and above.

Other Unc0ver Features

Other features in the jailbreak include:

install your favorite tweaks

load daemons and reload system daemons

icon cache refresh

dumping APTickets

increasing memory limits

Overwriting Boot Notice

Exporting TFP0

Reinstall Cydia if needed

Installing OpenSSH

Enabling get-task-allow

Resetting the Cydia Cache

Restore RootFS

Ability to access the file system

Disable auto-updates

Option to disable app revokes

Installing unsigned IPA files

Many more cool, useful features.

Unc0ver Uses Cydia Substrate

Substrate is the platform behind Cydia that allows you to modify code and software without having access to the source code. Plus, the Cydia package manager also allows you to install your favorite tweaks, modifications, mods, apps, and libraries.

However, Unc0ver jailbreak is semi-untethered. Whenever your iOS device is restarted for any reason, you will need to re-jailbreak your device. And, if you want to, you can use RootFS to unjailbreak your device at any time.

How to Remove the Unc0ver Jailbreak

If you want to remove Unc0ver from your device, it’s pretty simple to do:

Launch Cydia Tap on the Installed tab Delete every tweak you installed on your device Open Unc0ver jailbreak app Tap on Settings and toggle the options for Refresh Icon Cache and Restore RootFS (Rec0ver) Go to the main screen and tap Jailbreak or Rejailbreak

Now, wait. It will take between 10 and 12 minutes for your root filesystem to be restored. It may take longer; just be patient and do not be tempted to reboot your device. When you see the RootFS message on your device, tap OK.

Unc0ver jailbreak is incredibly popular and is easy to install or remove if you want to. Try it today and see how you get on with it.