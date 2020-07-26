As the industry of iGaming continues to flourish, not only does the popularity of casino operators increase, but so does the vast number of casino games, which are now developing and expanding to reach a greater audience. By catering to regular gamers by offering videogame themed titles based around classic console games such as Tomb Raider and Street Fighter, the market is reflecting on a younger audience.
Over the past few years online gambling platforms have seen a significant increase in popularity due to the convenience and ease of use. These days online slots among other games can be accessed 24/7/365, no matter where you are in the world as long as you have a reliable Internet connection. With hundreds to thousands of different online slots to choose from, it can be quite confusing, especially for new players but we’ve provided a brief guide below that will show some of the most popular game types available, such as the bonanza slot at Casumo.
Popularity among slot games
These are some of the top winning slot games given that they are the best for different categories. Some of these slots have the most iconic video graphics, others have the biggest jackpot wins, some are popular for featuring famous movies or TV shows, some are amazing for multiplying wilds, and even some of the ones in this list have a 7×7 Grid that is known to be one of the top-rated slots online.
Types of Online Slots
One of the best things about online slot games is the fact they have been designed in numerous ways. All of these games attempt to create unique experiences for their players by offering them different ways to play. Nevertheless, slot games are quite popular because in some ways they are all the same. While the graphics, the reels, the bonuses, or theme, might change from game to game, the bottomline is that the game is known on a worldwide level for serving the same function.
While there are numerous slot games with some of the common features here are the different types of slots players can find in physical or online casinos.
- Progressive slots – These types of slots are referred to as progressive given that the value of the prize or the jackpot increases little by little after each play, regardless if the player has won something or if they haven’t.
- Mega spin – Mega spin games are quite popular as well. This type of slot games allow their players to play in multiple games at a time, from two, four, to even six, simultaneously. This gives players higher odds while playing the slots.
- 3 reel classic slots – Everyone is quite familiar with the 3 reel classic slots. They are the most common and they can be easily found everywhere. This classical game contains 3 reels that have different figures and they have to land all three together in the same symbol in order for players to win.
- 5 reel slots – Very much like the classical 3 reel slot, this game provides a slight variation given that it includes 5 reels in the game. While it can be a bit tricker for the 5 reels to land on the same symbol, the winning prizes are more favorable.
- Mobile or virtual slots – Mobile slots are specifically designed to be played on a tablet or phone, and the design has been adapted to fit a smaller screen, unlike playing in a computer or a physical casino. Mobile slots can contain different variations of the slot game, but they have been customized to fit a smaller screen.
