As the industry of iGaming continues to flourish, not only does the popularity of casino operators increase, but so does the vast number of casino games, which are now developing and expanding to reach a greater audience. By catering to regular gamers by offering videogame themed titles based around classic console games such as Tomb Raider and Street Fighter, the market is reflecting on a younger audience.

Over the past few years online gambling platforms have seen a significant increase in popularity due to the convenience and ease of use. These days online slots among other games can be accessed 24/7/365, no matter where you are in the world as long as you have a reliable Internet connection. With hundreds to thousands of different online slots to choose from, it can be quite confusing, especially for new players but we’ve provided a brief guide below that will show some of the most popular game types available, such as the bonanza slot at Casumo.

Popularity among slot games

These are some of the top winning slot games given that they are the best for different categories. Some of these slots have the most iconic video graphics, others have the biggest jackpot wins, some are popular for featuring famous movies or TV shows, some are amazing for multiplying wilds, and even some of the ones in this list have a 7×7 Grid that is known to be one of the top-rated slots online.

Types of Online Slots

One of the best things about online slot games is the fact they have been designed in numerous ways. All of these games attempt to create unique experiences for their players by offering them different ways to play. Nevertheless, slot games are quite popular because in some ways they are all the same. While the graphics, the reels, the bonuses, or theme, might change from game to game, the bottomline is that the game is known on a worldwide level for serving the same function.

While there are numerous slot games with some of the common features here are the different types of slots players can find in physical or online casinos.