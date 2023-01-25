Image Source

Let’s face it, consumers today are constantly bombarded with marketing material at just about every turn. This can make it difficult to get your brand noticed above the competition – especially if you’re relying on the same marketing tactics that everyone else is using.

To stand out amongst this onslaught of messaging, it’s time to think outside of the box and implement some underutilized marketing tactics. So put down the cookie-cutter strategies and try out some of these creative ideas to make your brand more visible and memorable.

Augmented Reality (AR) – Immersive Brand Experiences

Augmented reality is a trend that’s picking up speed and for good reason. This technology provides users with an interactive experience that makes your products and services come to life. It can be used to provide instructional demonstrations, bring advertisements to life with 3D images, or add interactive elements to your website.

A good example of AR in action is IKEA’s Place app, which allows customers to place 3D objects in their home environment before buying. This acts as an incredibly powerful marketing tool for the brand as it allows customers to visualize their purchases in the context of their lives and feel more confident about making a purchase.

Micro-Influencers – Passionate Niche Audience

Instead of relying on top-tier influencers with millions of followers to spread the word about your brand, why not consider working with micro-influencers? These individuals may have much smaller followings, but their audiences are generally more engaged and are likely to offer a higher conversion rate.

If you’re a skincare brand, for instance, you could look for makeup artists or beauty bloggers who specialize in that field and have a few thousand followers. Not only are these people likely to be more interested in your product and more willing to listen to what you have to say, but they can also be more cost-effective than high-profile names. So you get an engaged audience without having to break the bank!

Webinars – Thought Leadership and Community Building

Webinars are a great way to provide value to your customers and establish thought leadership within your industry. By hosting live and interactive digital events, you can educate and inform your audience about your products or services while also creating a sense of community and connection. This not only helps to build credibility and trust but also encourages customers to stay loyal and keep coming back.

For example, a software company could host a webinar on the latest trends in technology and how their products can help businesses stay ahead of the curve. This will help to position them as experts in the field and also demonstrate how their products can be used to solve real-world problems.

If you’re wondering how to market a webinar, then you can use email campaigns, social media promotions, and even create an event page on your website. Do whatever works best for your audience, and make sure to promote the event as much as possible so you can maximize its reach.

Guerilla Marketing – Unexpected and Unconventional

Guerilla marketing is a great way to make your brand stand out from the crowd and drive publicity. By creating an unexpected and unconventional campaign, you can capture people’s attention in a unique way and generate buzz around your products or services.

This could mean anything from creating an experiential pop-up shop to plastering a provocative message on the side of a bus. The main goal here is to be creative, think outside the box, and come up with an eye-catching campaign that will get people talking.

For example, if you’re a clothing company looking for a new way to show off your items, why not organize an impromptu fashion show in a busy area? Have models wear your clothes and draw the attention of passersby – this will not only create excitement but also form memories that last long after the event itself.

Organizing flash mobs is another idea that can generate great buzz around your brand. All you have to do is ensure that everyone involved is comfortable and excited about taking part, and it’ll be an unforgettable moment for all.

Community Building – Connecting with Your Audience

The power of online communities should never be underestimated. By creating a space where people can connect with one another and share their experiences, you can gain valuable insight into what your customers want and need. Some ideas for building a community include:

Creating social media groups (Facebook, Reddit, etc.)

Hosting online events (webinars, Q&A sessions, etc.)

Developing forums and discussion

Offering rewards or discounts for members

Encouraging user-generated content

By creating a positive and supportive environment, you’ll be able to foster relationships with your customers and build loyalty. In addition, these communities will often give valuable insights into how you can improve your products or services, so be sure to listen to the feedback and take action whenever you can.

Final word

Every now and then, it’s important to step outside of the box and come up with innovative and creative ways to promote your brand. Whether it’s through webinars, guerilla marketing, or even something as tech-savvy as using AR, there are endless opportunities to get your message out there and capture people’s attention.

With the right approach and enough enthusiasm, you’ll be able to create an unforgettable experience for your customers, build loyalty, and increase your brand’s visibility. So don’t hesitate to experiment and see what works best – you never know what might stick!