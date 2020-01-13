How To Update Drivers in Windows 10 (Simple Guide 2020)

Are you looking for an effortless way to update your Windows 10 computer drivers? Updating drivers on your computer can be a tough nut to crack if you do not know how to go about it.

First off, one of the challenges you may likely encounter when trying to update drivers on your computer without proper guidance is the fact that you could end up downloading viruses that could potentially cause harm to your computer.

Drivers are pieces of relevant codes or software that are essential to the proper functioning of critical hardware components such as USB drives, speakers, printers, monitors, graphics cards, etc., in the operating system of your computer. Windows 10 drivers on your computer can be updated manually or automatically.

When drivers in your computer are outdated or corrupted, it can cause a lot of problems for your computer. The overall performance of your system could reduce drastically, not to mention that your computer can even stop working, become sluggish or crash altogether. As a result, you need to update the drivers on your computer regularly.

Drivers are essential parts of your computer’s internal functionality. If you’re looking for simple, easy-peasy ways to update drivers for crucial components in your computers, such as your motherboards, sound cards, and graphics cards, then you are in the right place.

In this guide, we’ll let you in on step-by-step, straightforward ways you can use to update all your computer drivers, as well as drivers for your keyboards, monitors, mice, printers, and any other thing that you need to update your Windows 10 computer.

Without further explanation, let’s dive in!

Simple Guide for Updating Drivers in Windows 10

#1 Use Windows Update

Windows update is Microsoft built-in tool and a great way to update drivers for your Windows 10 computer. When you install and update drivers in your computer through Windows update, you are guaranteed to get the latest, tested, and trusted updates verified by Microsoft.

You can find updates for Intel, Nvidia, AMD drivers in windows updates. Follow these steps below to update your Windows 10 drivers through Windows update.

Step 1 : Go to Settings.

: Go to Settings. Step 2 : Go to Update & Security.

: Go to Update & Security. Step 3 : Click on Windows Update.

: Click on Windows Update. Step 4: Click the “Check for updates” button.

If updates are available, Windows will automatically download and install them. Using the Windows update option to update drivers on your Windows 10 computer is especially useful when you want to conduct a general update for drivers on your Windows 10 operating system.

At any rate, there are instances where the Windows update method may not find a specific or required update. Or maybe you want to update a particular driver in your Windows 10 computer; then, you have to consider using another method, which is the second method mentioned below.

#2 Use Device Manager

As mentioned above, another method you can use to update drivers manually or get more specific, Microsoft-approved driver updates is through the use of the device manager option. Windows device manager contains a list of all drivers operating inside your computer. With the device manager option, you can check for updates that you did not get via windows update.

Follow the steps enumerated below to check for driver updates using the device manager method.

Step 1 :Click on the start button or the windows logo.

:Click on the start button or the windows logo. Step 2 :Go to the search dialogue box and type “Device manager.”

:Go to the search dialogue box and type “Device manager.” Step 3 :Locate the category for the device you want to update and double-click it to see the options or sub-categories.

:Locate the category for the device you want to update and double-click it to see the options or sub-categories. Step 4 : Click the device you want to update from the sub-category in the drop-down menu.

: Click the device you want to update from the sub-category in the drop-down menu. Step 5:Once you identify the component you want to update, right-click on it and select “update driver” from the list of options.

Once you complete the steps mentioned above, the driver for the selected component will be automatically updated so long as the updates are available. If the updates are not available, then it means that the driver for the selected component is already up to date.

#3 Use the Manufacturer’s Website

Another great way to update drivers manually for your Windows 10 computer is by using the manufacturer’s website. Sometimes, you might not get the specific update you’re looking for through windows update or in device manager.

One of the reasons for this might be that the update is still pretty new. In this situation, it will be wise for you to visit the website of the manufacturers. Each driver used in Windows 10, whether it is NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel, you can always get and download updates from their official website of the manufacturers. Follow the instructions on the manufacturer’s website to download the updates.

When trying to download updates from the manufacturer’s website, you must know the name of the manufacturer and model of the component or hardware you want to update. All this information can be found in the hardware’s documentation.

There are situations where the manufacturer’s website is difficult to navigate, or the instructions are not clear enough. In such scenarios, you can use the help of sites like https://rocketdrivers.com to download and install verified and approved updates for any Windows hardware or component you need to update.

#4 Use a Driver Updater Software

Driver updater software is a handy tool you can use to carry out all driver updates for your Windows 10 computer. Driver updater software, which is also known as third-party tools are very effective, and they can download and install driver updates for your Windows 10 computer automatically.

If you’re not the tech-savvy type or you’re an experienced computer user and looking for easy ways to keep all your drivers up to date. And without visiting the device manager or the manufacturer’s website, then a driver updater tool like iObit Driver Booster will come in handy for you. You can download this tool from this link https://daydownloads.com/driver-booster/.

Once a driver updater software is installed on your computer, it will initiate itself. It automatically begins the process of scanning your computer to identify outdated drivers, and it will automatically download and install the most recent updates to keep all your drivers on your computer up to date.

Final Thoughts

There are several other ways through which you can update drivers for your Windows 10 computer; however, the methods mentioned above are some of the best ways you can use to update drivers for your Windows 10 computer.

Updating drivers on your computer is not as complicated as you probably thought it was. It is as simple as ABC if you follow the step-by-step guide mentioned above.

When drivers in your system are up to date, the functionality and overall performance of your computer will improve drastically.