It’s been another exciting year for US online casinos. They have continued to produce some great entertainment for American players. What lies ahead of us in 2023? Together with this casino guide, we try to find future trends of American online casinos industry.

A new kind of games

The American gambling industry has made great strides in recent years . Slot games are now far more complex than they were in the past. Players at online US casinos still play the retro games but as the years pass, they look like ancient relics compared to the complex slots now available.

The graphics of many slot games wouldn’t look out of place in the movies. There are second-screen bonus games and in some games, thousands of ways to get a win on one spin of the reels.

Who wants to stand still in an ever changing industry? Those who do will find other American gambling companies making more profits at their expense. The metaverse is the next huge advancement that will be seen at online casinos.

Millions of dollars are being spent trying to create new games. Virtual reality is going to become increasingly popular with American players. Wearing Virtual Reality headsets may make you feel a bit silly but the quality of the games will take your breath away.

More US States legalizing gambling

Recent years have seen over 30 US states make betting legal. This follows the 2018 US Supreme Court Judge ruling allowing individual states to decide whether or not to make betting legal.

2023 will see more US states make gambling legal. January will see both Ohio and Massachusetts going down the legalization route. There are still states such as California who are yet to join the bandwagon.

It isn’t a case of American states falling in love with gambling. They are fully aware of the problems that can develop when gambling at online casinos. However, the need for additional sources of funding in a difficult economic climate may change more minds in 2023. There are millions of dollars that can be received from gambling taxes and that is a very persuasive factor.

Stricter Regulation

With more US states making gambling legal, there may well be stricter regulation of the industry. Licenses that are granted to betting companies may be tougher as states aim to reduce gambling harm.

One concern that has been a problem in other countries is the level of gambling advertising. If it is felt that there are too many adverts on American media, then there may be calls for some action to be taken limiting the numbers. Not creating adverts that could be seen to be aimed at younger people is one area where action could be taken.

More US online casinos accepting cryptocurrencies

It’s always a major decision which payment method to use when joining a US online casino. It has usually been a case of deciding whether to use a debit or credit card. Then PayPal came along as another option. Now cryptocurrencies are being accepted at an increasing number of online casinos. The odds are there will be even more online casinos in America following suit.

It isn’t just important for the customers of American online casinos to choose a trustworthy payment method. The casinos themselves know their reputation will be damaged if offering payment methods that may cause problems.

While cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have had their critics, they have grown in popularity with those gambling online. They offer a lot of protection against fraud due to the lack of personal information made available. Another good reason for their use at US online casinos is the swiftness of transitions. When making withdrawals, the funds are back in your account within minutes.

2023 is likely to see more American online casinos using cryptocurrencies. The days of using dollars to gamble with aren’t quite over but cryptocurrencies are expected to see an increased presence next year.

Online Casinos v Land-Based Casinos

For years, Americans have been going to land-based casinos. Visiting Las Vegas or Alantic City is a dream of many US gamblers and those from overseas too. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many problems and wasn’t good news for the bricks and mortar casinos.

Lockdowns caused temporary closures and Americans began to gamble more at online casinos. Even though the lockdowns have come to an end, many of the land-based casinos have struggled to get their customers back.

The desire to play at online casinos is likely to continue in 2023. It’s so much easier for Americans to gamble at home or on their mobile devices while out and about.

You can see therefore that 2023 looks like being another exciting year for American gamblers. Better games are on the way but the industry will be hoping that the threat of stricter regulation doesn’t affect their businesses too much.