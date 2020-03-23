How To Use App Reviews To Enhance Customer Engagement

In a highly competitive environment such as that of the app world, the deciding factor when choosing between a set of applications often comes down to the experience of the user. This is not limited just to their experience while using or purchasing a particular product but extends to the relationship that a brand maintains with its customers.

Several studies and reports have found customer engagement to be one of the most effective ways to retain customers and win their loyalty. App reviews are an excellent place for you to connect with them as well as new customers, regardless of whether the feedback is negative or positive. This article explains how you can reply to your app reviews, respond to reviews on google, and use a host of related strategies to enhance your customer engagement.

Why Is Customer Engagement Important?

Customer engagement is the practice of building your relationship with your customers by interacting with them through different channels. Social media, forums, and emails are all ways you can get in touch with clients to maintain a healthy rapport and update them on any critical information regarding your product. But why is it explicitly essential to engage with customers? This is why:

It enables you to offer your customers something beyond just your product and services.

It helps you reduce what is known as the customer churn (the number of customers that are lost by a company) by coming up with innovative customer engagement marketing campaigns

It lets you shape the personality of your brand and drive traffic.

How Can App Reviews Help Improve Customer Engagement?

Before learning how exactly we can improve customer engagement through app reviews, it is crucial to know how the two are linked:

Close to 80% of all users read the review section before installing free or paid applications.

They provide a forum for the exchange of genuine feedback that is ultimately valuable for both parties and indirectly increases customer engagement.

Reviews help you reach out to both happy and unhappy customers regarding new information about your app, such as improved functionality, etc.

Using App Reviews To Enhance Customer Engagement

The best way to improve customer engagement through app reviews is by communicating directly with the customer in the forum that the review provides. If you reply to your app reviews and respond to reviews on google with professionalism, you have the chance to turn a one or 2-star rating into a 4 or 5 grade. This section will describe how you too can do so.

Always maintain a professional attitude.

One similarity between a reply to your app reviews and how you respond to reviews on Google is that the tone of both must be thoroughly professional and unbiased.

Do not take any criticism personally, and respond with gratitude since they pointed out an error that will ultimately lead to your app being better.

If the customer is excessively agitated, prevent further damage by shifting to a more private mode of communication.

Respond as soon as possible

Another similarity between a reply to your app reviews and the way one can respond to reviews on Google is that you must respond as quickly as possible, even if the feedback is positive.

Quickly resolving the issue will often lead to the customer changing his low rating to a higher one.

Design a template for technical complaints

Often, the complainer will have a support related issue like crashes, bugs, freezes, etc. These can be easily fixed with the right support, and if you have too many reviews to address, creating a template will save you much time.

Follow up with customers to make sure that the issue has been fixed for them.

This is a step you can do for both a reply to your app reviews and if you respond to reviews on google, increasing the amount of time you can save overall.

Integrate Suggested Changes To Your App

Though some issues are relatively minor and easy to fix, some may take more long-term planning and coordination to fulfil.

Gauge the priority of each desired functionality that is proposed from among your audience and work towards integrating them in your app

While you implement the changes, stay in touch with your customers and be regular with follow-ups.

Use Positive Reviews To Boost Traction

Positive reviews leave an excellent impression for everyone to see, but you can reutilise this goodwill in several productive ways. You can buy app reviews from sites like Appreviews.ninja and get initial boost.

Good reviews act as great content for social media and other promotional material, so make sure you separate the ones worth featuring.

Don’t Be Afraid To Go, One Step Forward,

Depending on the size and scale of your app and company, it may be feasible for you to include your customers in the development process in more concrete ways.

You might be able to contact long time customers to make them brand ambassadors or offer them a position on your customer advocacy team, or any variation of it if you have one.

Conclusion

By now, it is clear that customer engagement holds much potential for retaining customers, as well as building a brand personality and reaching out to potential longtime customers. App reviews are the newest frontier for a more modern way of engaging customers, and the way you reply to your app reviews and respond to reviews on Google is critical to the overall success of your company.

Here are some points to remember: