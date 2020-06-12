Valorant Vs CS: GO – Are they really comparable?

Since the Riot Games’ Valorant came out, there has been a lot of chit chat about Valorant vs CS: Go. Mainly because of huge similarities with a very well known shooting game CS: GO. Both the games have gained a fair share of the audience, but the question really is, are they comparable?

When it comes to Valorant vs CS: Go, the similarities are unavoidable, but there are a bunch of differences as well that makes both the games stand out. Let’s dig deep into both games and see what all the fuss is about.

Valorant Gameplay

Described as a team-based competitive shooting game, undoubtedly Valorant is very much similar to some other shooting games such as Overwatch and CS: GO. The gameplay and the format of the game have caught many gamers to start comparing the Valorant games with others, and we don’t have any doubts.

There are two 5v5 teams; one team is assigned to plant a bomb (called spike), while the other side has to stop. If the spike is planted successfully, the team that planted it gets the point. And, if the defending team is successful in preventing the other team from planting the spike until the round completes, they earn the point. Also, if a team kills all the players of the opposite team, they’ll earn the point, and the round will end.

There are a total of 25 rounds, and the team that wins the 13 rounds first is the ultimate winner. There comes a usual thought “25 rounds?” Yes, but the rounds are shorter than the typical shooting games. Even the 25 rounds will only last for about an hour (even less because most of the time the game ends quickly as one team wins 13 rounds).

Valorant Vs CS: GO – Are they actually comparable?

When the Valorant first launched, many gamers were caught in a “Valorant Vs CS: GO.” As the similarities lie in the basic gameplay such as 5v5 team format, the objective of bomb defusing and low time to kill, there are many differences as well. And, these dissimilarities make both the games fun and exciting on their end.

Armours, Shields, and Weapons

Valorant follows in on CS: GO’s footsteps when it comes to the weapons categories and has six of them. Namely, sidearms, assault rifles, SMGs, snipers, shotguns, and heavy weapons are the six weapon categories. The guns available under each category are quite similar to the ones in CS as well – both in terms of performance, spray patterns, and damage.

Let’s take a look at an example – CS’s infamous CZ-75 is a banger when it comes to short-ranged damage in a quick burst fire mode. Valorant introduced the Frenzy sidearm, which is basically the same sidearm. Similarly, the Desert Eagle a.k.a Deagle and the AWP also have their look-alikes in Valorant’s buy menu.

Let’s get to the second option here – armours and shields. CS: GO only has a Kevlar and a Kevlar and Helmet combo when it comes to protection. Valorant adds in on shields to include two variations here; light and heavy shields. That’s possibly the one difference in terms of protection here.

Characters, Skins, and Abilities

If we compare characters in CS: GO with Valorant – there’s a huge difference here. Valorant features 10 characters which can be selected by the players. To add more depth to the game, these characters have backgrounds, skills, and an ultimate ability (which is charged over-time).

Unlike weapons being bought before rounds in CS, Valorant allows you to purchase these abilities before each round. These can then be used to target the enemy team and cause damage to them.

If we take a look at these abilities, some of them are quite unique. For example, Viper and Omen’s ultimates are used to create an air of poison and teleport players across the maps. How cool is that? Unfortunately, the rest won’t seem too original and are similar to the utilities in CS: GO, like flashes, grenades, and smokes.

Nonetheless, having these abilities is a great game-changer to your gameplay. You can quickly get the hang of using these, charging them back, and then using these effectively to win the round, and eventually the game.

Some Minor Differences

There are some more little differences when it comes to Valorant Vs CS:GO:

Gun Refunds: The guns in CS: GO can’t be refunded once bought. However, in Valorant, you can easily refund guns in the buying menu.

The guns in CS: GO can’t be refunded once bought. However, in Valorant, you can easily refund guns in the buying menu. Bomb Defusing: In CS: GO, when a team player starts defusing a bomb and he/she is interrupted in between, then you have to defuse the bomb from the beginning. While in the Valorant, if you have defused the bomb halfway through, and start defusing again, you’ll begin from halfway.

In CS: GO, when a team player starts defusing a bomb and he/she is interrupted in between, then you have to defuse the bomb from the beginning. While in the Valorant, if you have defused the bomb halfway through, and start defusing again, you’ll begin from halfway. Special Training Maps: CS: GO makes you earn the special training maps after you are done passing hurdles. However, in Valorant, you get a training map from the start. Although the quality is questionable, you can get away with it.

Boost-up Your Game

If you are a keen CS: GO, or any other shooting based game player, then switching to the Valorant won’t be much of a problem. However, with a few new perks in Valorant, it might take some time to get hold of. And, being an impatient gamer like me who wants to climb all the ladders in a day, the Valorant can get on the nerves.

