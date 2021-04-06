Despite the increasing popularity of video content, including podcasts, vlogs, skits, and music videos, sites like YouTube, Vimeo or Dailymotion don’t have effective video downloading options.

But what if you want to download your favorite videos and keep them?

Introducing VideoHunter

VideoHunter is a multi-purpose HD video downloader that offers user-friendly features and super-fast speeds for downloading online videos and audios from over 1,000 sites to various formats. Some of the major platforms include the following:

Popular social media – Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SoundCloud

Bilibili

TED

CNN

VideoHunter downloads all videos in HD quality – 1080p, 4K, and even 8K.

In this VideoHunter review, we will be taking a look at what the software has to offer by highlighting the following:

How does VideoHunter function

Compatibility with devices

Main Features

Pricing plans

VideoHunter App: How does it function?

Here are a few simple steps you can follow to download YouTube playlists on Windows:

Step 1. Get the YouTube Playlist URL

Go to YouTube and find the YouTube playlist you need to download from under the “All Playlists” section. Right-click on the video appearing with the playlist and select “Copy Link Address.”

Step 2. Paste Playlist URL to VideoHunter

Go to VideoHunter -> Downloader interface -> Paste the URL you copied in the earlier step to the download bar -> Click the Analyze button.

VideoHunter will analyze the URL and get the playlist for you.

Step 3. Select Videos and Output Options

After detecting the playlist, you can select the specific videos you want to download from the playlist, the format, and the desired encoding quality. Then, click Download, and the video downloads will become part of the downloading list immediately.

VideoHunter’s Compatibility with devices

VideoHunter is available for Desktop and is compatible with Android and iOS, and it maintains easy-to-use native apps that operate on both platforms.

VideoHunter’s main Features

Here are some of the powerful child monitoring features that VideoHunter offers:

High Output Resolutions and Audio Quality

Download Music for offline playback

Easy YouTube Playlist Download

Built-In Converter that supports over 20+ mainstream formats

Blazing fast speeds

Batch downloads

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

1- High Output Resolutions and Audio Quality

VideoHunter ensures high-quality output (720p, 1080p, 4K, 8K) to enhance offline playback quality for the users and a high bitrate (9160kbps, 320kbps) while letting you download from 1000+ sites.

2- Download Music for offline playback

Do you want to play music even without the internet? You can easily download all kind of music from popular platforms such as Soundcloud, with the highest 320 kbps bitrate, allowing you to create offline playlists which you can listen to anytime you want.

3- Easy YouTube Playlist Download

With the YouTube playlist download feature, users can save entire lists of high-quality videos from any public YouTube playlist in MP3 or MP4 formats in the desired quality.

4- Built-In Converter that supports over 20+ mainstream formats

Once you get VideoHunter, you don’t have to turn to another software for converting audio or video since it comes with a built-in video/audio converter letting the users convert media files to 20+ major formats.

Supported video formats include the following:

MP4

MOV

MKV

AVI

WEBM

XVID

3GP

Supported Audio Formats include the following.”

MP3

AAC

WMA

FLAC

OGG

M4A

5- Blazing fast speeds

VideoHunter’s acceleration mode enables 6 times faster downloading and converting speeds and ensures that the video downloading process is completed within a short time. The superior download speeds make the whole process quick and save you precious time.

6- Batch downloads

Do you have more than one video that you would like to download? With VideoHunter, you don’t have to download each video, one-by-one. VideoHunter lets you download multiple files simultaneously, without dropping performance, with its batch download feature.

VideoHunter Pricing Plans

1-Month Plan

The 1-month plan costs $14.95 USD but works only on a single PC, with the option to auto-Renew or cancel anytime you want.

1-Year Plan

The 1-year plan costs $19.95 USD but works only on a single PC, with the option to auto-Renew or cancel anytime you want.

Lifetime Plan

The lifetime plan costs US$29.95

*All paid packages offer the same features including, Unlimited video/audio downloads, free technical supports, and free lifetime upgrades.

Final Thoughts

VideoHunter –Download internet Videos like a piece of cake

It’s in the video-sharing platforms’ best interest to prevent users from downloading their videos, so they don’t have downloading options. They want you to keep coming back for the videos and view the ads they display, which is why you need an efficient video downloading option if you want to avoid that.

VideoHunter presents a modern layout with an excellent GUI and an easy learning curve, with an incredibly simple “copy-paste” required to download entire playlists.

So, what are you waiting for? Get it now!