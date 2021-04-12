A robust recording tool can come in handy for avid gamers wanting to record their gameplay to share with the gaming community or teachers recording tutorials for their YouTube channels. Even remote workers who want to record the video call with colleagues can take advantage of it.

But, what if a single utility offered an all-in-one solution for all recording needs? VideoSolo Screen Recorder is it.

VideoSolo Screen Recorder: What does it do?

The VideoSolo Screen recorder is an advanced tool and one of the best screen recorders that come with cutting-edge features allowing you to capture any screen activity such as online videos, games, zoom/skype chats, and demonstrations.

In this VideoSolo Screen Recorder review, we will be taking a look at what the app has to offer by highlighting the following:

Features

Compatibility with devices

How does it function

Pricing plans

VideoSolo Screen Recorder main Features

Here are some of the powerful features that VideoSolo Screen Recorder offers:

Record all sort of screen activity

Effective Audio Recorder

One-Click Snapshots

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

1- Record all sort of screen activity

No matter what kind of screen activity you want to record, you can do it with VideoSolo. You have the option of selecting your recording area, the entire screen, a window, or other customized screen areas.

Create video tutorials while highlighting your mouse cursor with drawings and annotations

Record online videos from websites with no download option

Screencast webcam videos when in a live chat session on Google Meet or Zoom

Create videos out of your gameplay moments

2- Effective Audio Recorder

VideoSolo Screen Recorder also has an audio recorder that records all kinds of streaming music, radio, or online audio and saves them in the best quality formats such as MP3/AAC/M4A/WMA. You can even record your voice via microphone and add it to your video tutorials or presentations.

3- One-Click Snapshots

Apart from audio/video recordings, you can also capture snapshots from particular screen areas and use its drawing tools to highlight critical points. It can be used as you record videos.

VideoSolo Screen Recorder’s Compatibility with devices

VideoSolo Screen Recorder is compatible with Android and iOS both and maintains easy-to-use native apps with both platforms.

VideoSolo Screen Recorder: How does it function?

Once you set up VideoSolo screen recorder, here are some examples of what you can do with it:

Capture the screen activity and turn it to HD video

Record audio from the computer system and microphone at the same time

Capture snapshots of specific screen areas

Here are a few steps you can follow to make it work:

Step 1 – Open the VideoSolo Screen Recorder

Step 2 – Choose the area you want to record

Step 3 – Initiate the recording by clicking on the “Rec” button on the right side and stop it once you want.

Step 4 – Preview the recording and save it.

For more detailed tutorials, you can visit their guide section.

VideoSolo Screen Recorder’s Pricing Plans

VideoSolo offers basic and complete subscription plans for its users. They are priced as follows:

1 Year Subscription – The 1-year subscription comes at US$29.95, and you can use it for a single PC.

– The 1-year subscription comes at US$29.95, and you can use it for a single PC. Single License – With the single license, you can enjoy free lifetime updates on a single computer at US$39.95.

– With the single license, you can enjoy free lifetime updates on a single computer at US$39.95. Family License – With the family license, you can enjoy free lifetime updates on 2-5 computers at US$69.95.

*All packages are available with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a risk-free trial, and free 24-hours technical support.

Final Thoughts

An intuitive and specialized program that you can count on to effectively serve all your desktop screen recording needs.

VideoSolo is a must-have if you require a recording software that runs fast, offers a relatively comprehensive set of features, and can get the job done reliably and that too – with a small price tag. VideoSolo sports a well-designed UI and a simple layout that should be self-explanatory.

Download VideoSolo Screen Recorder