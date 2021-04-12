Virtual reality (VR) has transformed the way we interact with technology. It is very present in several important industries, among which the games of casino, roulette, video poker online, blackjack, etc., grouped together and known under the name from “iGaming”.

The figures generated by the acquisition of virtual reality products and services are constantly increasing. In 2017, profits were 8 billion euros, according to the IDC (International Data Corp), and a growth of 140 billion euros is expected for the year 2021.

Not only is it associated with video games and entertainment, but virtual reality is also used by engineers and designers; it is included in the study of tumors in mixed reality surgeries and in the automotive industry, to name just a few of its current applications.

Everything indicates that this is a technological sector that will continue to develop in the years to come and that many people around the world will benefit from this technological revolution. Casino game development companies know this and are therefore taking several steps forward in the creation of prototypes and 3D games that are already on the market, a lot of info on this subject precisely on the homepage page of OnlineCasinosVizzera.com.

VR is already part of the iGaming industry

The iGaming industry has followed this technology closely. Many claims that the experience of playing VR Roulette, created by Microgaming in 2015, is a before and after the experience, an incredible experience that surpasses any other way of playing and betting.

This technological innovation has enriched the way of playing at online casinos, mimicking the psychological and emotional experience of betting and winning at a real casino table. Visual content and sound effects create a unique and different digital reality in a 100% virtual environment.

For its part, NetEnt has also made significant strides in satisfying loyal users of its games and embracing digital natives who are starting out in the betting world. In 2017, he created a virtual reality prototype of his popular Gonzo’s Quest slot machine, you can find out more about it here by following the info thread.

This version was released in the summer of 2018. 3D experience and 360-degree views enrich this famous platinum game, released in 2010. It can be played with devices such as PlayStation VR, Oculus, and Samsung Gear VR.

Wear the virtual reality headset

Sales of devices (VR) experienced significant growth in 2018; 14 million units sold, a biannual increase of 48% and according to (IDC) in 2022 sales will reach 68 million devices, an annual growth of 52%. These numbers favor the gaming industry and manufacturers, as interest in this way of living virtual reality is growing rapidly. Many have already adopted this new gaming platform.

The market leader in virtual reality remains Sony, which from the start focused on video games with its PlayStation VR. Since its launch in 2016, more than 3 million helmets have been sold. At the end of 2017, it reached its highest selling point.

In 2018, it already holds 43% of the market, followed by Facebook’s Oculus with only 19.4%. These headsets, also known as virtual reality glasses, are a product that has found their niche in the tech enthusiast market.

In places like Asia and Europe, it’s already furious, and Latin America is following this trend.

Virtual reality: a new gaming platform

With the advent of virtual reality games and the acquisition of technological devices developed for VR, space has been opened up where gamers are beginning to perceive iGaming in a different way. The way of betting and the playing experience is shifting to another level and there are a lot of players ready to make the transition. A clear example is virtual poker and how it has created a niche of Oculus Rift fans around the world.

It also means a change in poker strategy. Many players see the benefits of playing virtually and comment that it is like doing it live in a real casino.

Virtual reality is another platform that allows us to have a special and fun time…. But will this be the only way to play in the future?

It’s hard to say; what is certain is that it has been adopted by gamers all over the world, children who have grown up in front of a computer and who play, watch videos and interact with their smartphones from an early age.