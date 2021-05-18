The popularity of digital games and casinos has shot up exponentially over the last several years, especially throughout the global pandemic. The development in technology has evolved online betting from being primarily slots-focused to a blow-up of live casino rooms, virtual reality games, and social casinos. Joining online casino games is a fantastic source of entertainment, socialisation, and stress release. Throughout this article, we will discuss how technology has advanced towards virtual reality and the rising of the social casino.

What Are Social Casinos?

Social casinos bring all of the fun of a real casino to the mobile device, without the risk of real gambling. To sign up and play games, like those on Novibet casino, you don’t have to pay a deposit. Instead, you are gifted with virtual credits and free spins. If you are patient, you can play these games as much as you like without ever spending a penny.

A good social casino will offer excellent content, a fantastic meta-game, and user acquisition (UA). It goes without saying that if the content isn’t great, users won’t stick around. The meta-game aspect relates to how games are kept interesting and can include anything from level-ups, social events, and rewards. Having great content and meta-game will look after user acquisition, which provides data on the number of new users and lets businesses know how to improve.

Why Are Social Casinos Popular?

Social casinos are popular because they let people enjoy themselves risk-free whilst playing with their friends – it is as simple as that. However, the surge in online casinos runs much deeper than that. Online casinos face issues with legality because gambling isn’t legal in every country. If businesses only offered online casinos, they would be turning their back on a large portion of potential players. The beauty of social casino games is that businesses can host games similar to online casinos, but because there is never any pay-out, it doesn’t count as gambling.

How Do They Make Their Money?

You’re likely asking yourself how social casinos make money if people don’t have to pay, and that’s a valid question. Social casinos make their money from in-game purchases. Once a user has used up all of their free credits, they may pay for extra credits rather than just waiting for more. It is suggested that the percentage of users that monetise social casinos is around 5%, which isn’t a staggering figure. This is where everything links back up to UA because being able to drive up the user base is the largest revenue source.

Ads-monetisation is another way that social casinos earn their money. The chances are that you’ve been playing a game and been bombarded with ads for a range of sites. Businesses get revenue from advertisers just for showing an ad and they get even more if someone interacts with the ad. It’s a circle of life that has been happening for a long time – it’s just online now.

Where Does Virtual Reality Come into It?

Technology is forever advancing; we’ve had the boom of 3D graphics, full HD, and 4K Ultra. Now, although not new technology, virtual reality gaming is taking the stage. Virtual reality gaming takes people from their living rooms and onto the floor of a casino. If social casino games exist on mobile devices, why can’t they translate to virtual reality?

The appeal of virtual reality casino games is that players can interact with each other, often with avatars, which takes the social aspect to another level. Furthermore, using VR is exciting and offers more dimensions to the social casino experience.

To get connected to VR games, you don’t need as much equipment as you may think and you don’t need to be forking out for Oculus VR gear. You can get VR straight to your mobile device, using your phone as a screen and a headset to take care of everything else. There are plenty of options and you can get VR headsets for under £100.

Technology has revolutionised the online gaming industry, and more people than ever before can enjoy the benefits of online casino games without the risk. Social casinos are here to stay and it will be interesting to see where they go next.