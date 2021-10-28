As land-based casinos are slowly opening their doors to the public again, many people are enthusiastic about having their first casino experience. Although a visit to a casino might sound exciting, there are a couple of things you need to pay attention to before placing your first bet. If you’re visiting a new city, spending a couple of hours in the local casino is a great way to get to know the people and have some fun along the way. Or, if you happen to be visiting Las Vegas, don’t miss out on the casino atmosphere the city has to offer.

However, for a casino novice, a crowded and machine-packed casino might be a daunting experience. Which game should you choose? How much money should you spend? You’ll need all of these doubts cleared before you can step foot inside a casino. Don’t worry as we’ve got you covered. To prepare for your first casino visit, keep reading the article.

Respect the age limit

It’s a well-known fact that both online and land-based casinos have a minimum age requirement. However, depending on your country of residence, that requirement can vary between 18 and 21. In the US, you have to be at least 21 to enter a casino, whereas, in Europe, you’ll be able to gamble as soon as you’re 18. However, many try to cheat the system by obtaining a fake ID and getting past security. That may be standard practice in movies, but trust us— a well-established casino will never fall for this scam.

The security is trained to spot a fake ID, so don’t even bother trying. Once you acquire a valid ID, then you can head to the casino and gamble without worrying about breaking the rules.

Stick to best odds games

If you’ve never played before, you’ll be confused by the wide range of games at your disposal. For a newbie, it’s necessary to choose a game with good odds before moving on to more complex ones. As a beginner, you’ll want to spend some time playing slots before moving on to other games. However, slots don’t work in your favor—the chances that you’ll hit the jackpot are almost non-existent.

If you want to walk out of the casino with some cash in your pocket, then try your luck in card games. If you know the rules, all you need is some practice and a good poker face. Games such as poker, blackjack, and craps are tipped in your favor, meaning you have a high chance of winning.

Know the basics

Before you can take your place at a poker table, you need to be aware of a couple of things. To gamble, you’ll need to exchange your money for chips. You can do that at the table or the cashier’s cage. You’ll also have to get educated on gambling jargon in order to understand what the dealer’s telling you. Knowing a couple of useful phrases will help you keep track of the game.

Apart from that, you should practise good etiquette and be courteous to other players who share the table. If you’re insulting other players, you’ll be removed from the casino. Respecting the game and other players is a big part of the casino etiquette and you should make sure you follow it.

Don’t forget to tip

A night out at the casino is not only a great way to earn some extra cash but also an opportunity to enjoy some complimentary drinks and fine dining. It goes without saying that you should tip your waiter to express that you’re satisfied with the service. However, it’s not only the waiter you should be tipping. It’s common practice to leave an extra buck or two for the dealer.

So, the next time you’re playing poker or blackjack, keep in mind that it’s considered polite to leave a tip for the dealer. If you win, you should share the winning with the dealer. Naturally, you don’t have to give the dealer a large percent of your winnings—ten per cent will do just fine.

The bottom line

Hopefully, the article has provided you with some useful pointers when it comes to visiting a casino. As you can see, it’s not all fun and games—there is a certain etiquette and specific rules to follow. If you listen to our advice, you’ll become a professional in no time.