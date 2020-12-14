7 Websites for Those Who Seek Academic Help

College students face numerous tasks every day. Exams and tests aim to evaluate your level of knowledge. Group projects develop lots of skills such as flexibility, ability to work in a team, and emotional intelligence. Essay writing is great at improving our competencies, too. We use creativity and logical thinking to describe our viewpoints clearly and attractively.

Another important skill that we upgrade during studies is the ability to find answers. Undergraduates looking for solutions all the time. Is there a way to strengthen the writing style and get rid of mistakes? How can I enhance the paper’s readability? What plagiarism checkers are the best? Which platform can help me broaden my horizons?

If you have ever asked yourself one of these questions, then this article is for you!

Ask Experienced Editors for Help

Imagine the situation. There is a college assignment that has a great influence on the final grade. The deadline is approaching. In addition to that, you’ve got other things to take care of – job duties or extracurricular activities. You finish writing in the nick of time, not having a chance to edit and proofread it properly. Finally, you hand in a paper with mistakes, typos, and redundancies, worrying about the grade.

To avoid such an unpleasant outcome, get study help, and stop panicking about the paper’s quality. Experienced professionals from Studyfy will help you to clear up grammatical, spelling, or punctuation mistakes. They also pay attention to the word choices and inconsistent tenses.

Studyfy team can improve the consistency of virtually any paper. If there are problems with sentence structure, weird word order, or poor language – they will solve them. Besides, professionals leave feedback for you so that you can learn from it and analyze your work.

Enhance the Readability

Have you ever read a text with long sentences and complex constructions? Well, it was definitely hard to perceive its main idea. In other words, the text had a problem with readability.

Readability is linked to lots of factors:

Length of sentences, whether it’s optimal or not;

The right balance between long and short sentences;

Using simpler alternatives for words, when possible.

Fortunately, there is a platform that can make your text really attractive to the reader. Hemingway app is named after a writer who was famous for a laconic and simple style. The mission of the platform is obvious. It was designed to help you achieve the same brilliant level of readability.

Hemingway detects flaws in the text and highlights them with different colors. Yellow means the sentence is complex. So, it is recommended to make it shorter or divide it into two. The red color is for those sentences that are almost impossible to comprehend – the reader is likely to lose the main point.

Hemingway uses a purple color for the words that have simpler versions. Another thing that spoils readability is passive voice. The platform highlights it, as well. Try using active forms – people usually percept them better.

Get Rid of Mistakes

If you are still relying on Microsoft Word to detect your errors – we have amazing news for you. Those students who want to write clearly and efficiently should turn to Grammarly. This artificial intelligence service gives recommendations for correctness, clarity, and tone of your paper.

Grammarly’s tips are divided into categories. Correctness is linked to grammatical, spelling, and punctuation mistakes. Clarity shows whether the text is easy to comprehend. The platform helps with the diversity of your vocabulary, as well. The interface is user-friendly.

No doubt, perfect grammar is essential not only in essays but in daily, and professional life, too. If you want to be sure there are no mistakes in your correspondence – use Grammarly as a browser extension or a web editor. The tool is also available for a mobile keyboard. Whether you’re on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn, Grammarly will keep an eye on what you type.

Detect Plagiarism Before Your Teacher Does

Every student knows that copying other author’s ideas without referring to them has two outcomes. The first one is that the paper will not be accepted. The second outcome is more tragic – you can get expelled from the university. Undergraduates spent hours rewriting their texts so that they can reach the required level of uniqueness.

However, universities usually use powerful plagiarism checkers that are constantly improving. The best way to protect yourself from undetected borrowings is to turn to trustworthy apps.

PaperRater is easy to use because it doesn’t require creating a personal account. You just need to paste the text. Then PaperRater analyzes it, looking for the parts that were previously published somewhere. It also checks grammatical and spelling errors.

If your text is 1,000 characters or less – go to Plagium. The service will check it free of charge. But you need a paid version of it to upload documents with no size limit. Plagium analyzes Google Docs, as well.

Dupli Checker has an easy-to-use interface. It’s available completely free of charge. Users can create an account to perform up to 50 checks every day. But if you don’t have an account, then only one check per day is possible. Paste the text or upload documents in .docx and .txt file formats.

To write professionally and without plagiarism you need to start using the tools listed above.

Expand Your Horizons

Universities usually offer various courses, but some of them don’t last long enough to understand the subject on a very deep level. We feel the need to deepen our knowledge for numerous reasons.

Some students are willing to improve their academic performance and have a better GPA. Others are simply passionate about a particular subject. In any case, you can always continue educating yourself thanks to open online courses.

Coursera is a massive project founded by Stanford University professors. How does it work? Top universities share their educational materials in the form of a set of online courses. Among its partners, there are Princeton, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Columbia universities and many others.

You can take courses, communicate with fellow students, pass tests and exams directly on the Coursera website. The stated mission of Coursera is to educate millions of students from all over the world, changing the way of traditional teaching.

Final Thoughts

Students’ life is not that easy and carefree sometimes, especially when there are loads of papers to hand in. However, helpful platforms are appearing and improving every day. Websites and services are life-saving when deadlines are approaching.

Thanks to professional editors and proofreaders, your work will be mistakes-free in the shortest period of time. Artificial intelligence services and checkers make the studying process pleasant and enjoyable. Expanding your knowledge has never been so easy!