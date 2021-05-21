There are a number of different cryptocurrency trading platforms that can be used for those who look to buy and sell the various forms of virtual currency they may wish to have or have already obtained.

However, working out which of the trading platforms is best can be a rather challenging task, although reading reviews such as the coinfloor review that has been produced can certainly help make it a little easier to make a decision.

Nonetheless, this blog article will highlight some of the best that are available to those cryptocurrency traders in the UK, with a number of different options providing a range of different features.

Binance

Binance is one of the most popular bitcoin currency trading exchange platforms around, as it provides users with the opportunity to make payments via a wide array of different methods.

Those using debit and credit cards will be able to receive their funds in an instant, although they will need to pay an additional 2% transaction charge. If they use a bank transfer, it is free but will take a number of days to clear.

Binance also covers hundreds of different cryptocurrency coins, thus providing users with a plethora of different options, however Bitcoin will need to be bought into first.

eToro

Arguably one of the best trading platforms available at the moment, eToro is a multi-purpose platform that allows for a wide variety of investment products to be traded.

In regards to cryptocurrency, users are able to purchase each of the 16 coins offered without having to pay any commission, whilst they will not be charged on a monthly or annual charge, therefore there is no additional cost being associated to having the trading account open. Those that do make deposits, though, will be charged 0.5%, because of the difference between GBP and US Dollars being used.

Users can invest from around £18 ($25) but will need to deposit a minimum of around £160 ($200). This does not need to be used at once or on one coin, though. The eToro platform also allows for a Copy Trading feature, which means users can mirror what an experienced cryptocurrency trader does without incurring any additional fees.

Coinbase

Coinbase is another popular cryptocurrency trading platform for users as this platform can be considered to be one of the easiest to use and understand, therefore making it incredibly easy for those who are new to the cryptocurrency game.

The Coinbase platform has a positive reputation around the world, which has helped it become one of the best, whilst it is also heavily regulated in a number of countries.

Users will be able to buy and trade various different cryptocurrencies, with many of the most popular forms of virtual currency being available to trade. However, it should be noted that the platform could be considered one of the most expensive, as well. Users are required to pay 1.49% as a commission and needs to be paid when buying cryptocurrency or when the investment is cashed out.

Furthermore, users will also be charged a huge 3.99% when depositing funds with a debit card, therefore it is advised to use the traditional payment method of a Bank Transfer. Coins that have been bought, though, can be transferred from the platform and to a cryptocurrency wallet if the user wishes.