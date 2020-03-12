What Games Can Teach Us

You may have heard that all work and no play make Jack a dull boy. But this doesn’t just apply to situations filled with haunted hotels, overcurious young boys, and crazed Jack Nicholsons. It’s a concept we can all live by. Many of us use games to let off a little bit of steam after a hard work week. But few of us realize that these games are not just forms of entertainment. They are also capable of teaching us important lessons and skills that help us in our daily lives.

Whether you prefer the escape of a video game, the excitement of a casino, or the unity of a board game, you might not know that you are learning from these experiences just as much as you are enjoying them.

Action Games

Next time the significant other nags you to give your game console a rest, you can tell them that you’re just polishing up on your coordination. A University of Toronto study found that individuals who play action games like Call of Duty or Assassin’s Creed can improve their hand-eye coordination. In fact, those who regularly take part in these games can develop increased cell connections and density in the part of the brain that helps them physically respond to visual stimuli.

Hand-eye coordination doesn’t just improve your gameplay. It is also a necessary skill in a number of specialized professions. Surgeons, pilots, and athletes must all have the superb hand-eye coordination to perform their jobs successfully. So just clock those extra hours in front of the Xbox as “professional development.”

Slot Games

No other game embodies the glitz and glam of casinos like the slot machine. The dazzle of its bright lights and cacophony of sound makes it a favorite of both online and offline players. But slots are not as simplistic as they may first appear to be. They have a lot to teach us about how our senses, especially sight and sound, affect our gameplay: slot games teach us the importance and power of visual and sound senses.

Just look at the quality of these games

Studies show that players prefer slots that provide audible and visual feedback, even if they are riskier than their less eye-catching counterparts. But today’s virtual slot machines use more than the sound of coins dropping or the image of a dollar sign to attract players; they use stunning graphics and targeted themes to draw in new users and keep them hooked. Whether you’re crazy about a particular sports team or a nostalgic movie franchise, there’s a specialized slot machine out there that can help you bring your obsession to the next level.

Cooperative Games

At the surface, what we can learn from cooperative games is obvious. It is, after all, in the title: cooperation. In the social media age, you can have hundreds, if not thousands, of “friends” whom you neither know nor have met. Collaborative games offer a unique and innovative way to reconnect with those around us. They teach us how to work with others when faced with unusual problems.

They also give us a glimpse into differing mindsets. By collaborating on a common challenge, we not only learn teamwork, we also experience a variety of methods used by others to solve problems. Because of this, collaborative games are a type of hands-on learning often used in classrooms to encourage a deeper understanding of a topic or issue.

Strategy Games

Games of strategy have been a part of human culture for millennia. Go, also known as “Weiqi” in China, is over four thousand years old. Even so, it does not hold the record for oldest known strategy game. That title belongs to the Ancient Egyptian game of Senet, which scholars believe was first played sometime around 3500 BCE. With their long history, it’s no surprise that strategy games still have something to offer us today.

Much like cooperative games, strategy games can teach us how to work with others. They also do something that other games do not; they encourage us to make decisions now that will affect us in the future. By setting goals and working towards them, we are able to identify obstacles and the ways we can overcome them. It’s no wonder that strategic wargames were used by generals and politicians during World War II, the Cold War, and the Vietnam War.

Role-playing games

Put down your tarot cards and cancel your therapist appointment; games can provide a window into your deepest desires. Role-playing games (RPGs) have been a popular form of gaming for decades. Dungeons & Dragons is perhaps the most well known and most beloved of RPGs. But modern examples include such hits as the Final Fantasy, The Witcher, and The Elder Scrolls franchises.

But what makes RPGs so popular, even today? Many experts claim that they improve teamwork and creativity. But in a society that places value on hardworking professional performance and a squeaky-clean social media identity, it can be hard to find an outlet to express oneself. RPGs not only allow players to create worlds separate from their own, but they also facilitate the formation of avatars. These avatars provide us a way to explore different aspects of ourselves and, in some cases, the person (or elf rogue) we wish to become.