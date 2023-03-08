If you want to put your money into cryptocurrency, you have many options to choose from. This guide covers the best cryptocurrency to invest in now.

It’s safe to say crypto had a bad year in 2022. Six major crypto hacks, the November collapse of crypto exchange FTX, and a yearlong crypto winter left many investors reeling.

Worst of all was Bitcoin’s drop in value. As one of the few household names in the crypto world, Bitcoin’s loss of over half its market value over the course of the year was hard to watch.

As a result, it’s no surprise both new and experienced investors are seeking guidance on where to put their money. However, how do you know which cryptocurrency to invest in now?

Fortunately, there’s plenty of good news. Sentiment in the crypto industry is back on the rise in 2023, and the future looks good for many popular cryptocurrencies.

Ready to find your new favorite investment? Let’s take a quick look at some of the best crypto options to buy in the coming year.

Bitcoin (BTC)

We know, we know: didn’t Bitcoin just lose much of its market value in 2022? Why is it the first option on this list?

Despite this cryptocurrency’s rocky year, there’s a reason why Bitcoin is the most famous option on the table when it comes to crypto. Its mass awareness gives it longevity, making it a great option if you’re focused on investing for long-term wealth. While it’s hard to say whether Bitcoin will ever regain its all-time high of $65,000 per coin back in November 2021, experts predict that this reliable coin will stay profitable for years to come.

Even better, Bitcoin is off to a great start as of early 2023. Its performance in the first two months of this year saw the coin go up by 41%. Market analysis suggests a fair chance for additional growth as the year continues.

If the fluctuations in this coin’s value don’t interest you, buying Bitcoin is still one of the best ways to enjoy a peer-to-peer digital currency that you can use in almost any situation. This decentralized alternative to cash is recognized around the globe, and you can even sell it or buy more at special crypto ATMs. To find ATMs where you live, click here for more.

Ethereum (ETH)

By market capitalization, Ethereum is the second-largest crypto around. Thousands of other cryptocurrencies run on Ethereum’s network.

This coin is also famous for being the first major crypto project to introduce smart contracts. Smart contracts are programs that run on blockchain and create transactions when the right conditions are met. This makes it easy to use Ethereum for fast and easy transactions that need no third-party management.

In addition, Ethereum is a great option for investors seeking high liquidity. Though it isn’t quite as accessible as Bitcoin, users will find they have no problem buying or selling this coin as needed.

Like other forms of crypto, Ethereum made the news in 2022, but it did so for positive reasons. A September upgrade converted Ethereum into a proof-of-stake-based protocol, meaning that Ethereum mining is now obsolete. This, in turn, reduced the project’s fees and energy consumption while increasing the scalability of its blockchain.

As a result, Ethereum is a smart investment choice for 2023. Given that the crypto winter has reduced its valuation, investors can still buy Ethereum at a discount and wait for its price to rise in the coming months.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Though the primary purpose of some tokens is to act as currency, Binance Coin is a utility token instead. This means that its purpose is to serve a given function in Binance’s ecosystem. Because Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, these coins have inherent value for anyone interested in the world of crypto.

That doesn’t mean you can’t do many of the same things you can do with any other token on this list. You can still use Binance Coin to invest in stocks, purchase goods or services, or trade for other forms of cryptocurrency.

One interesting thing to note is that Binance destroys, or “burns,” its coin supply once per quarter. It will continue to do this until it has destroyed 100 million of its coins, which is half of its initial maximum supply. This process of burning makes coins more scarce, which has the potential to make Binance Coin more valuable over time.

Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG)

This up-and-coming cryptocurrency is one for investors to watch! Fresh on the market as of this year, its token presale sold out fast. Even better, that presale raised almost $5 million, meaning that anyone hoping to add it to their crypto investments will have to wait.

Lucky investors who bought MEMAG during stage one of the presale can expect future trading to jump from $0.007 to $0.01, a 40% increase. Developers expect MEMAG’s value to continue rising after launch.

The goal of Meta Master Guild is to revolutionize the play-and-earn mobile gaming space with a blockchain-based crypto token. With a focus on fun and replayable games, the MEMAG team is in the process of developing three different games in various styles. Experts expect the first game, Meta Kart Racers, to launch later this year.

The project team has also confirmed that the maximum supply of MEMAG tokens is 1 billion.

C+Charge (CCHG)

Cryptocurrency has gotten a bad rap for its impact on the environment. Mining isn’t exactly eco-friendly: the process involves huge amounts of power. As these currencies grow, they have the potential to devastate ecosystems with high greenhouse gas emissions.

That’s where options like C+Charge become appealing. As a newer token in the arena of eco-friendly crypto, the C+Charge project aims to reward investors for their use of electric vehicles (EVs).

It does so through existing permits called carbon credits. Carbon credits are tokens with real-world value, as they allow organizations to emit more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. This, in turn, allows users to contribute to a more eco-friendly ecosystem with voluntary carbon credits.

C+Charge aims to reward EV drivers with carbon credits as they charge and drive their vehicles. The project developers have also created a mobile app to allow users to find the nearest charging station, its prices, and its waiting times. This makes owning and using an EV more convenient and appealing.

Cardano (ADA)

For Ethereum and Bitcoin lovers looking for a more scalable option on a smaller network, Cardano is a great choice. Easier for developers to use, Cardano offers faster and cheaper transactions. It also allows the convenient use of smart contracts.

In addition, Cardano has high liquidity, meaning that anyone investing in cryptocurrency for the first time won’t have to worry about trading later. It’s also a good option for investors hoping to hedge against Ethereum.

One other benefit of investing in Cardano is its recent launch of AdaSwap, a platform for building decentralized finance apps. If this platform continues to grow in popularity, it could raise Cardano to the status of a Web 3.0 crypto. This, in turn, would raise the value of this coin.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Though this cryptocurrency got its start as a novelty crypto back in 2013, it has become a strong contender for one of the most enjoyable crypto options to invest in ten years later.

Dogecoin uses Litecoin’s proof-of-work technology as well as a scrypt algorithm. Even better, the community surrounding this controversial crypto continues to grow.

The growth comes thanks in part to endorsements from celebrities like Snoop Dog and Elon Musk. Enthusiasts also continue to hold out hope that Twitter might start accepting Dogecoin in return for Blue premium subscriptions, which would further raise the value of this token.

Like other options on this list, Dogecoin has a high liquidity ratio.

However, it’s worth noting that this coin also has high volatility. Its current popularity, as well as larger crypto trends, determines its value. In addition, its valuation often shifts along with the aforementioned celebrity endorsements from high-profile supporters.

While the resulting volatility isn’t ideal for all investors, enthusiasts who invest small amounts enjoy sudden spikes in interest that offer exciting short-term gains.

The Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in Now

As with any investment, the best cryptocurrency to invest in now is the one you feel most comfortable with.

Of course, while the guide above should help you navigate your options, don’t forget that diversification is always a sound strategy for any type of investment, and crypto is no different. In other words, consider choosing more than one of the options above to create a more robust crypto portfolio in the long term.

