When you are a high school or college student, you will inevitably face the necessity to prepare a research paper (research on different scientific, social, or technical problems). This task may seem complicated, especially when doing it for the first time. You should choose a relevant topic, research it, find reliable sources, and develop a thesis. Then make a plan or a research paper outline, and proceed to write the work. Sounds overwhelming, yet it is not as hard as it seems if you know what to write in different sections of the research paper.

What Should Sections of Research Paper Include

The introduction must provide background information, point the importance of the research topic, and formulate the research’s fundamental questions. The main body of the research paper discusses the relevance of a particular study. Your conclusion should be short. You should write it after the completion of your project. Here you should provide only the results without any comments. Remember: a conclusion should briefly summarize the main ideas and be a mirror of the introduction. Include different points of view regarding the selected topic in the literature review. Discussion of analysis results establishes a relationship between any of the various facts. The methodology represents the specific tools and methods applied in the study and includes a series of analytical results. The limitations should shed light on existing imperfections in research procedures.

Clichés for Sections of Research Paper

If you use clichés for different sections of the research paper, you will never have mental torpor issues.

– Introduction clichés:

In the past years, an increased interest in X has been noted;

Over the last decades, there has been a significant increase in X;

Recently, X has been carefully studied;

Previously / In the past, the primary purpose of X was to be/consist;

X is an increasingly important area in;

In the new computerized world, X has become a central issue.

– Literature review clichés:

Researchers studied the impact;

A significant volume of literature has been published;

Over the past decades, much more information regarding X has become available;

Much of the literature has researched;

Previous studies have shown that;

Several studies have found that.

– Results and discussion clichés:

The results showed that;

Among the possible explanations for this phenomenon;

The results of the experiment indicate that;

The most striking finding that emerges from observation is that;

The data obtained are consistent with (contradict) the results of previous studies.

– Conclusion clichés:

This study showed that;

The second important finding is;

The result of this study shows that;

These data can contribute to a deeper understanding of the problem;

This research makes significant contributions to the.

Make sure to find enough time to review your research paper after writing it. It is crucial to check the document for any grammar, spelling, and punctuation mistakes if you want your work to be considered one of the best.