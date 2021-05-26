Since cryptocurrency came into play in the past few years, bitcoin has been continuously catching the attention of many people across the world, especially in online gambling games such as in bitcoin casinos. As of now, so many casino games have accommodated bitcoins as their deposit and withdrawal currency.

However, there have been some controversial discussions about the use of bitcoin in online casinos. It can be very tricky to make a concrete decision on whether to use bitcoin or not, especially for casino players, considering that there is noise surrounding the cryptocurrency world.

However, choosing to play a bitcoin casino has its advantages and disadvantages depending on so many factors. So, what are the factors you must consider before choosing a bitcoin casino?

Legality

Before you even pay attention to other factors, confirm whether that bitcoin casino is licensed, especially from reputable software developers. Reliability with any bitcoin casino is key to any bitcoin casino.

You can’t possibly take unnecessary risks considering your bitcoins and winnings are at stake here. A gambling license allows the licensing authority to monitor how the casino website operates, giving an advantage to the players.

Payments

Are you able to use bitcoin to make your withdrawals and deposit? Of course, this is why bitcoin emerged. It won’t make sense if a bitcoin casino doesn’t support the use of bitcoin for payments.

Also, you need to confirm that you can receive your winnings in bitcoins and not money. Of course, you have to receive exactly what you put in.

Look for bonus offers

The most enticing thing about casinos is bonuses. Ask yourself, does this bitcoin casino offer bonuses? After all, who hates gifts and promotions? You can’t possibly miss out on such an opportunity.

One significant bitcoin casino bonus you receive once you sign up to the bitcoin casino website is the welcome bonus. It is the most generous marketing strategy to welcome and entice new players. And most of the time, you find that your bonus may double or even triple once you make your initial deposit.

Some bitcoin casinos also offer Loyalty Programs that guarantee you permanent rewards for being a regular player. Go for a bitcoin casino with both and more bonuses.

Security and Reputation

Security is key to any bitcoin casino; why? Because people’s bitcoins are at stake here. You wouldn’t want to lose your bitcoin, considering how precious bitcoins are to the world at the moment. Only settle for a bitcoin casino that is secure enough with high protection levels; that is, you are assured of confidentiality, encryption, and anonymity.

Ensure their site has certifications from test labs that show how frequently they audit their site’s games. This prevents result manipulation and confirms that their site is honest.

It would be best to visit the review sites to get to the bottom of all important information before you settle on a bitcoin casino.

Diversity in their games catalogue

Any online casino is not entertaining and attractive enough if its gaming catalogue is limited. Many players like endless entertainment that allows them to explore variants of launched games.

Not to forget, there are different players with different game tastes. For instance, if you love slot machines, you should find them in that bitcoin casino you want. Others love table games such as roulette, bingo, blackjack, and so on; they should find them there too.

Customer service

Before you make any deposit, ensure they have good customer support regarding how fast they respond to their customers and show professionalism and friendliness when responding to live chat.

Is customer support available 24/7? And if not, have they provided other communication methods apart from live chat? For instance, check if they have provided an email address or their contacts to help you reach them if they are not available.

Deposit and Withdrawal Limits

All online casinos, including bitcoin casinos, have deposit and withdrawal limits. You must research well about the number of bitcoins you can deposit and withdraw in a single transaction.

Whether you are an average player or a “play big” gambler, ensure you check this to avoid being exploited.

Final Thoughts

It is not easy to ensure a bitcoin casino meets all the criteria above to be considered. However, it is a task you have to take if you value your bitcoins that much.

Finally, before you settle to bet for any bitcoin casino, you must play for fun first before you get to invest your bitcoins. Also, ensure you have a well-structured budget before starting betting, as this will act as your regulator.