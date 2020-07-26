The PC is the single most important component in gaming. You might have the best skills in the world but, if your ping is too high or the game is constantly lagging, it will end up hurting your performance. It will affect which types of games you can play and enjoy to the fullest too. Gaming PCs also tend to be expensive, and not everyone can afford to make a mistake with their first one. Let’s take a look at some of the things you should be looking for when buying a gaming PC.

A Good Processor

The processor is the heart of your PC. This will pretty much dictate how much your PC will be able to handle. The number of cores on a processor is very important. You can have anything from 2 cores to 16 cores on certain models. If you’re strapped for cash, 4 should be the strict minimum, though 6 to 8 cores would be optimal. As far as power goes, it should be 3.5ghz at the very least.

A Good Graphics Card (GPU)

Gamers are serious about their graphics, and if you want your games to look great, then you have to invest in a great GPU. This is especially true if you intend to play online casino games. A great graphics card will make ordinary graphics look better, and allow you to run games on their highest setting.

You also have to look at the type of games you’re going to play. If you’re going to play your average MOBA or FPS games, then you can look at Nvidia’s RTX 30-series and GTX 20-series GPUs. AMD’s RX 6000 GPUs are also great. But if you want to run games above 4K and 100 frames per second, you will need to look at higher-end models like the AMD 6800 XT and the Nvidia RTX 3080. Note that these can cost well over the $1000 mark though, so be prepared.

The Case

The case is something a lot of people don’t pay a lot of attention to, but it could make a huge difference. First of all, you have to think about the size. You have full towers, small towers, and mid towers. Full towers are your traditional PC towers that sometimes won’t fit under a desk. Small towers can be very small and fit on a small table, while mid-towers are somewhere in between.

Then you have ventilation. This is one of the most important parts of a gaming PC. You need a case with multiple vents and multiple holes to add ventilators. A PC that is overheating will not perform as well and might break down. This is why some people choose to not use a case at all or remove panels, but that’s not something we would recommend.

The Monitor

You also have to think about the monitor. The very least you can go for here is 1080p, but you could get something better if you go for a QHD or 4K model. Another very important thing to look for is the refresh rate. This is the rate at which information is refreshed on the screen, which results in smoother animations. Here you need to go with at least 75ghz, though most gaming monitors will be in the 120ghz region.

This is all you need to know when looking for great gaming PCs. With these basics, you’ll at least be sure to get a machine that will handle most games on the market with ease.

