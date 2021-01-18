What to look for in a gaming monitor?

Gaming monitors have evolved so much over the past few years and with the new generation of consoles hitting the market, demand has surged for the best gaming monitors so as to make sure your gaming experience is the most immersive one.

Gaming monitors are supposed to make the output of your graphics card and CPU look as good as can feasibly be when you are gaming. There are of course a lot of factors to take into consideration when choosing what kind of gaming monitor to buy.

In this article, we will examine the key features of a gaming monitor as well as suggest what kind of deals are likely to pop up on Black Friday online in 2020.

Factors to consider when buying a gaming monitor

There are many things to take into consideration when looking for and buying a gaming monitor. At the top of the list should be a resolution. With resolution, this measures the width and height of the screen and this is done in terms of pixels or “picture elements”. A 2,560 x 1,460 screen, for example, has total pixelation worth 3,686,400 pixels.

1,920 x 1,080 screens are among the most common resolutions to be found for a monitor and this is usually known as Full HD. With more pixels, you have more workspace to arrange windows and applications. With monitors, they can also change the resolution. By scaling down, on-screen objects can look larger and perhaps blurrier.

Also, bear in mind the aspect ratio. This is the proportion of the width to the height. A 1:1 screen, for example, would be completely square. Modern video games will generally support a wide range of aspect ratios, so check which one you want whether it be windscreen or ultra-wide.

Aside from color space, the refresh rate shouldn’t be overlooked. This measures the frequency at which the entire screen refreshes the image. Ideally, as our colleague Glenn from GDGTPreview loves to mention, you will want a monitor with high refresh rates as it makes the onscreen motion look smoother.

And definitely don’t forget about the response time too. Response times have to be fast enough to keep up with the refresh rates. Manufacturers will often detail response times and it is best to consult reviews before purchasing a monitor.

Samsung Odyssey G9

Finding a reliable gaming monitor is paramount, and the task can get even harder if you’re looking for the best portable monitors. In our case, the Samsung Odyssey G9 which boasts a 49-inch screen and has a refresh rate of 240HZ acts as the top choice. No stone is left unturned and the G9 is also one of the most attractive looking displays that money can buy.

Games look outstanding with this broad view and the above model works perfectly for shooter games and it is also immersive for flight simulators too.

Although the Samsung model is curved and doesn’t sit as neatly on a wall as a normal flatscreen, if you have space, it will be the perfect addition to your home.

Black Friday deals

With Black Friday around the corner, gamers will be shopping around for the best deals and there is plenty they can look forward to. The Samsung CRG9 has been heavily reduced and it’s £210 less than the normal recommended retail price which is £889.99.

Among the other great Black Friday deals to keep an eye out for is the LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This monitor offers a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and is normally priced at £439, but you can save £100 as it will be available for £339 at Curry’s.