When is the best time to sell my mobile?

As we approach the Christmas and New Year, the mobile market is witnessing increasing traction every day. Customers are keen to adopt the newest and get away from their old mobiles.

As days pass, that feeling of let mesell my mobile phone will emerge and eventually dominate the list of things to buy.

Many of the latest models of iPhone and Samsung will have their prices slashed. Retail vendors will also join hands and will happily pass maximum discounts received from the mobile phone companies to the customers.

When is the Best Time to Sell my Cell?

When should you sell your mobile to get the maximum price? Studies suggest that generally, after two weeks of the launch of a new model, the selling price of your last model starts dropping considerably. Apple’s latest release – the iPhone 12 advocates this philosophy.

However, as long as your phone is operational, looks decent, and does what it is supposed to, selling mobile phones can fetch you a smiling price. Though there are specific slots in a year when trading your unused cell can get you the best bargain. Electronics shows and events announce the launch of new devices from computers to phones, and varied electronic gazettes. That is why an announcement about a new smartphone can plunge the prices of your current phone.

There are certain times in a year that have the most impact on your phone’s vale:

Announcement of new models ( Samsung generally announces in February or March)

During the Consumer Electronics Shows( First quarter sees the most of them)

If a phone manufacturer announces a special deal on specific models.

Post an announcement when a new model is pre-ordered ( iPhone pre-orders often take place in September)

It also happens that a manufacturer of a specific model has enough market control that also helps to keep the prices of their older models intact. iPhone’s prices typically do not slash as rapidly as its peers.

Conversely, Samsung or LG, or other primary makers that run on Android devices lose their value quickly after their release. The competition in the Android market is much more intense and so the new devices frequently release with minor tweaks.

An Aerial View of the Financial Upgrades or Trade-Ins

No significant worries about quality:

When the phone has some scratches due to routine wear and tear, or is a bit damaged, it could be challenging to sell it. Trading it with your mobile’s manufacturer is a solution that you could opt for. Since the transaction is directly with the manufacturer, you can be rest assured about the quality.

Less Complexity

When you interact directly with the maker, your worries of wiping your phone, factory resetting, or apprehension of a third party dealing and spying with your personal info are taken care of. The maker may refurbish it or may even resell. If it resells, as a standard operating procedure, it would ensure to securely and thoroughly clean it before it hits the shelves.

You Save Time

Maybe you don’t get instant cash when you opt for an exchange with the maker; however, the phone carrier will quickly and precisely port everything to your new buddy saving you a lot of time and effort.

Though there are apparent benefits for an upgrade, however, it may keep you from getting the best deal on your phone. Finding a marketplace or company into the exchange and selling broken mobile phones could offer you something that perhaps you would not be able to refuse.

Though it may differ from person to person, however, if your finances allow and you have that affinity to help those in need, you could also ponder upon the thought of gifting and donating it to the needy.

If your phone is out of order and in unrepairable lousy shape, you must not slide it to your closet and cupboards to get buried forever. Passing it on to mobile phone recycling companies can also be a good idea. What they pay you may be less than peanuts, however, you would have contributed your bit to the environment by choosing to do so.

All said and done, there are particular months in a year when you should think to change or upgrade your mobile. Additionally, there could be various routes to it. Picking the right one that balances your finances and aspirations takes some research to uncover the best for you.

This quick read would have given you insights about your timing to sell or upgrade and what to do when the thought of letting me sell my mobile phone strikes you.