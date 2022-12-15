It’s no surprise that some online casinos treat players unfairly. Even trustworthy businesses occasionally offer unjust services. As a result, your only option might be to file a formal complaint. You shouldn’t be afraid to speak up. It is worthwhile doing so if you believe that your hassle has merit.

However, to get satisfactory results, you must channel your complaints to the right site. So where exactly should you submit your casino complaints? We’ve identified 7 of them below. Contact them anytime you feel mistreated by a casino.

Askgamblers

First up is Askgamblers, a well-regarded casino review website founded in 2006. Its primary mission is to deliver up-to-date, impartial, and factual information regarding the gambling space. This website is also a great place to get help. So far, it has helped 15000+ gamblers receive their winnings. Notably, resolving a complaint can take anywhere from 7 days to a month.

Casino Guru

Another popular site to submit your complaints is Casinoguru. It comprises 50+ full-time professionals, including mathematicians, programmers, and seasoned gamblers. Casino Guru advocates for safe and fair play by pushing casinos to follow their code of conduct for fair gambling. Since its debut, it has helped solve over 5000 player complaints. If that’s not enough, over 140 sites changed their T&Cs thanks to Casino Guru.

Although a fresh participant in the market, Gamblescope has already achieved great success. It has helped solve over 100 complaints filed against casinos. The Gamblescope team aims to help players from all walks of life get help as fast as possible. After filing your complaint, you will get expert help and mediation. You’ll also get cooperation from the casino you’re filing a complaint against. This is because Gamblescope has established relationships with many casinos and can contact them fast.

Casinomeister

Since 1998, Casinomeister has been helping players get their casino winnings or solve any issue they may have. It has shown its importance in fostering credibility and trust throughout the online gambling industry. Immediately after expressing your dissatisfaction, Casinomeister will get in touch with the casino concerned on your behalf. It can influence casinos to act morally in particular situations. To achieve this, Casinomeister engages casinos with reason, fairness, and unmatched competence.

Casino.org

One of the oldest sites that assist players gamble responsibly is Casino.org. It has been operational since 1995 and is arguably one of the world’s leading independent gambling authorities. Casino.org also acknowledges complaints and keeps them confidential. It has a specific team for mediation. Here, the average wait time for a complaint to be accepted is two working days.

ThePOGG

Another trustworthy site is ThePOGG. This site serves as a mediator between gamblers and online casinos. Notably, its ADR representative is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. ThePOGG has extensive knowledge in handling player grievances. It has solved over 6000 complaints and recovered over $7 million in player winnings. Once you file a complaint, ThePOGG does not share it with any third party, guaranteeing confidentiality.

Lcb.org

The original name for lcb.org was LatestCasinoBonuses.com. The site has won awards since going live in 2006. It provides in-depth gambling knowledge and objective player feedback. LCB has collaborated with 75+ casinos and is experienced in solving casino disputes. It even has a forum where players can freely air their views on a particular casino.