With the COVID-19, now more than ever, teams are working online and connecting remotely to collaborate on various projects. Still, employee slacking and productivity decline is a major issue faced by managers operating such teams. Ensuring that the employees are working is a major concern.

Therefore, employee monitoring is essential but incomplete without robust surveillance solutions, and keystroke logging is one of them. Whether it’s a suspicious user leaking a company’s classified information via mail, an employee opening prohibited links, or simply someone not working hard enough; employee keystroke monitoring, in addition to screen activity monitoring, enables you to maintain accountability at all levels and investigate properly, should the need arise.

What are keyloggers?

As you may already understand from the word itself, a keystroke logger covertly tracks and records the keystrokes on the keyboard of a system in which they are installed, ensuring that the user remains unaware of it. Any data collected as a result can be viewed in real-time by the person operating the keylogging software.

5 Benefits of using a keystroke logger for Employee Monitoring

Time-saving

Better Password Access

Protection against phishing and viruses

Elimination of Corruption

Legal Liability

Let’s explain the 5 main benefits of utilizing a keystroke logger to monitor employees’ activities remotely in detail:

1- Time-Saving

More often than not, employees end up accessing social media, chatting, and wasting time in other unproductive activities. A decline in productivity becomes inevitable as a result – a serious concern for the management. A keystroke logger in such a scenario could identify individuals slacking, and they could be made not to waste time.

2-Better Password Access

Password management can be a huge hassle, especially if you have a large team to manage. Members are expected to be responsible for their passwords, but often, that’s not the case. Therefore, if someone loses track of their password, rather than spending hours creating a new password, you can look at the keylogger data and recover the lost credentials in a matter of seconds.

3- Protection against phishing and viruses

Businesses are mostly concerned with virus attacks that may lead to heavy financial loss in the form of ransomware. In case an employee ends up downloading malware by mistake, you can use the keylogger data to identify the culprit and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

4- Elimination of Corruption

A keystroke logger can prove to be a cost-effective way of ensuring that corporate espionage or any corrupt malpractices, including data theft, don’t take place. When employees know that they will be eventually caught and that there is a robust system in place to keep a check and collect evidence, they won’t engage in anything illicit.

5- Legal Liability

In case of fraud or litigation arising out of any company practices, the keylogging records might prove essential in building a case against an employee or battling any accusations against the company.

Final Thoughts

The cost of investing in a keystroke logger is small, and the benefits are enormous. It is an efficient tool for employers who want to maintain better control over how their staff works throughout the day.

From the standpoint of small to medium-size businesses, a keystroke logger can prove to be a very economical way of regulating employees, holding them accountable, and boosting their performance. For remote teams, keylogging software becomes even more crucial to ensure things are running smoothly across teams connecting remotely.