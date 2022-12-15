For developing businesses striving to achieve maximal growth, email marketing is a fruitful route to greater brand awareness and increased revenue. With a relatively small level of expenditure, email marketing can yield considerable ROI and have a major effect on your brand’s profile, giving you a much longer reach so that your company can connect with more members of its target audience. In fact, 47% of marketing leaders say that email marketing is the most effective channel for sales conversion.

At the same time, effective email marketing is often more complicated than it might seem at first. Many growing businesses fail to achieve their objectives with their email initiatives, despite the substantial amount of time and effort that marketers put into perfecting their copy. This is because there are many dimensions of email marketing which, despite their unassuming nature, can have a major impact on the success of your campaigns.

In many ways, email hygiene, the practice of maintaining your email lists, is the quintessential example of this.

A vital misconception

When attempting to boost the development of a burgeoning business, the instinct of many is to push for rapid growth in any and every way possible. This frequently extends to email marketing strategies and specifically list acquisition, as many businesses employ measures that allow them to maximize their total subscriber base, such as using simplified sign-up processes.

It’s easy to see why one might do this, as there is some logic to it. After all, the more subscribers you have, the more people will receive your marketing content, and the more conversions and revenue you will generate. Right? Not exactly.

In truth, this is something of a misconception. The fact of the matter is that when it comes to email mailing lists, quantity is seldom preferable to quantity.

A quality control issue

When companies endeavor to acquire and grow their mailing lists as fast as possible, they often do so using opt-in processes that have the fewest steps involved, such as a single opt-in. With this kind of opt-in method, users only need to enter their information in a website’s sign-up form to subscribe, rather than having to reiterate their consent via a confirmation link. The result of this is that more users complete the sign-up process, so this yields larger email lists.

However, the problem with this approach is that it can create mailing lists of low quality. Since users don’t have to have to reaffirm their interest before signing up, there is little guarantee of their interest level. As a consequence, companies that take this approach often find that their engagement metrics are low. With just a small percentage of their subscribers opening or reading their messages, these companies’ reputations can suffer, and deliverability issues soon arise as ISPs decline to deliver their emails.

Moreover, more than 20% of email registrations include typos or other errors that render emails undeliverable, and this problem is at its worst when using less stringent sign-up methods. Since these email addresses are invalid, they cannot bring any value to the brand, and worse yet, they may cause outbound emails to hit spam traps. This only serves to further damage deliverability.

Hygiene is the answer

The answer to this quality control problem is email cleaning. Though it may not seem it, one of the most important responsibilities of a modern marketer is to systemically remove invalid email addresses from email lists. This helps to prevent emails from bouncing or hitting spam taps, both of which can severely hamper the success of email marketing initiatives.

Moreover, email cleaning should also involve the removal of inactive subscribers. This often seems counterintuitive since, on the face of things, inactive subscribers are harmless. In truth, though, disengaged subscribers are detrimental to key metrics, and can even increase the risk of emails being reported as spam. In turn, this affects deliverability, and by extension, the success of email marketing campaigns.

Crucially, although the need for email cleaning is more pressing in the case of brands that use single opt-in methods, it is vital for all businesses that aim to achieve success through email marketing. List attrition is a genuine issue. Users’ email addresses routinely become invalid for a variety of reasons, and this can degrade the quality of your lists, regardless of how you acquired them.

By cleansing effectively segmenting email lists, marketers can easily clean them on a regular basis, ensuring that they are of the highest quality, containing only the addresses of highly-engaged, highly-active subscribers. The result is that crucial metrics, such as open rate and click-through rate will improve, increasing a marketer’s chances of actually reaching the inbox of recipients going forward.

Wrapping up

All told, email marketing success is generally a function of the email list quality, and that means that quality control is of the utmost importance. Email hygiene is the only true route to quality control in this regard, so any businesses that hope to achieve success through email marketing must conduct list cleaning on a routine basis.

Simply put, good email hygiene amplifies the positive outcomes of your campaigns, putting you on the road to true, sustainable success.