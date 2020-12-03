Why Have Online Games Become So Popular?

The (r)evolution of the Internet has impacted almost every aspect of our lives, from the way we work to the way we shop. The gambling industry, as one of the best money-making ones, was reluctant to make this transition for a while. The causes were many, from laws and regulations, across payment options and security, to good old-fashioned taboo.

But today the online games make the largest portion of gambling revenue. At first glance, it seems that they’re not so different from land-based casinos, however, there are a number of ways that the online counterparts have dominated the industry and continue to do so. Let’s take a closer look as to why that is.

Broken Barriers

The rise of the digital world made everything available with just a click of the mouse, and games are no exception. Instead of driving to the nearest land-based casino, you just need your computer, tablet, or mobile phone. This ‘anytime availability’ means that the time and place are irrelevant, but also so much more.

It is all about breaking the barriers that existed in traditional casinos. Through mobile platforms, everyone can obtain that real money casino experience, everyone has a shot at winning big, but there’s no need to learn the traditional casino etiquette in advance. There’s no danger of being looked down upon by expert players who spend all their days at casino tables. This is where availability and simplicity go hand in hand.

Exciting as Ever

What makes gambling so alluring and exciting is the very risk of winning or losing. That sweet anticipation at the table during every game. This excitement hasn’t dropped a bit when the games migrated online. As a matter of fact, a number of available gadgets can provide players with an even more immersive experience.

But those who prefer traditional methods are not at a loss, either. Gadgets are not the only way to join the table remotely. Many games are now offered in live dealer form all over the world. Using webcam technology, online casinos stream games in real-time with no delay. Being able to see the entire table and the dealer’s movements makes the excitement the same as if you were in the room.

Above the Noise

We’ve mentioned that the barriers of traditional casinos are broken, but the convenience of gambling online goes much further than that. While sitting at the actual table provides the same amount of excitement, it also comes with many unwanted distractions.

Land-based games are usually loud and busy, which sometimes makes it hard to concentrate on the games. Even the most prestigious games can have a chaotic environment, while during online games the customer service looks at all the players as kingpins. That means that any issue is given close attention and the tech team is available 24/7 in case certain services need improving.

A Richer World

It can easily happen that we need to visit several land-based casinos until we find games that truly interest us, in terms of both stakes and entertainment factor. But online, just one click opens a far richer world with a much wider selection in one place. The hundreds of variations of slots are telling when it comes to the versatility of online gambling. This doesn’t only benefit the beginner players who can start with a variety of free games, but also experienced gamblers who are looking to shake up their routine.

A Better Chance

Online casinos don’t require maintenance of premises nor physical supplies, so they can relocate those expenses to higher prizes and bonuses. This creates great options for every game, creating far better chances for players and therefore boosting their motivation. This is especially helpful for first-time players as no deposit bonuses provide them with the opportunity to win big prizes without any deposits. When you add welcome bonuses, it’s obvious that online games will be the first choice for any beginner. And the most loyal customers are always rewarded with further promotions through loyalty programs.

Impenetrable

The biggest reason behind the somewhat slow transition to online gambling was the skepticism concerning the safety aspect. There was a fear of personal data being stolen that could negatively affect both the financial and social life of players.

But today the user-friendly platforms combined with the latest technology guarantee full security. Every online casino has by now embraced tech innovations that allowed them to provide completely safe and credible payment methods, meaning all personal information is protected as inside an impenetrable virtual vault.

This is where the popularity of online games lies. In their availability to anyone, any time, any place. In the equal excitement, but with all distractions eliminated. In a much wider variety of games and much higher bonuses and prizes that go with them. And the impenetrable security of personal information just rounds up this great experience.