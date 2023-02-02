Cloud-based entertainment has reached new heights in the last two years. We’ve witnessed a record-high number of new subscribers and new video streaming platforms, which demonstrates the demand for cloud-based entertainment. The trend has also translated to the iGaming industry, which is known for staying at the forefront of new technological innovations.

In the future, we can see how cloud-based gaming will become one of the highest-grossing sectors. Even right now, there are noticeable brands like google Apple, Amazon, and Samsung that are involved in cloud-based gaming. In this article, we will take a look at the main benefits offered by on-demand cloud-based gaming and how Amazon Prime, in particular Prime Gaming, can change the video gaming industry in the years to come.

Cloud-Based Gaming

Cloud-based gaming as a technological innovation relies on cloud computing technology in order to offer an on-demand a gaming experience on both desktop and mobile devices. As we know, the gaming sector is quite advanced and has experienced many developments in recent years. So, many gamers actually around the world are not able to always stay on top of the latest trends and play modern video games.

This requires constant upgrades to their gaming equipment, for example, new hardware, gaming gear, headphones, etc. This is why cloud-based gaming is considered an affordable option that will create a gaming space which is more affordable to a worldwide audience.

Namely, cloud-based gaming follows the same business model as on-demand video streaming, which means the game is streamed from a remote server to the device of the user. The gamers are only required to pay a subscription fee in order to access the gaming library. In short, it is a much more affordable option than downloading any title directly to your device.

The trend is very noticeable in the iGaming sector, with casino sites launching in 2023 that support modern and heftier casino games, which include dynamic slots, and live casino games that are typically more popular but they also require casino players to have more powerful devices and better Internet connectivity.

Amazon Prime

Amazon is another brand which got involved in the cloud-based gaming sector, namely with the development of Amazon Prime and Amazon Luna. Amazon Luna is a subscription-based gaming plat from which allows you to access a selection of games. But Amazon Prime it’s a bit different because, as another benefit to your membership, you receive a free subscription to Twitch which was recently acquired by Amazon and a selection of some free games that you will receive every month as long as you have your Amazon prime subscription.

This is a unique business model because you already have many benefits which are not related to gaming with Amazon Prime. But, being a subscriber also means that you get access to free gaming content, and you are also involved for free in Twitch. Currently, Amazon Prime offers more benefits to gamers who are not only interested in playing modern video games, but there are equally interested in watching their favourite gamers or producing their own content on Twitch.