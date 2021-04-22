Implementing a zero trust architecture is a major priority across most organizations and industries.

However, accomplishing this goal is difficult if an organization lacks the appropriate tools to enforce

their new zero trust security policies.

What is a Zero Trust Security Model?

Historically, most organizations have had a perimeter-focused security model. Under this model,

everything inside of the protected perimeter is considered “trusted”, while all threats are believed to

originate from outside of the network. By deploying cybersecurity solutions at the network perimeter,

the goal is to identify and block inbound cyberattacks before they gain access to the organization’s

environment and systems.

This security model has a number of issues, but many of them boil down to the fact that threats do get

inside the organization’s network. Once an attacker is inside the perimeter, a perimeter-focused security

strategy does little or nothing to protect against them because everyone inside the network is “trusted”.

The zero trust security model was developed to fix the problems associated with perimeter-focused

security. Under this model, no-one is trusted implicitly. Instead, access to corporate resources (data,

systems, applications, etc.) is granted on a case-by-case basis. These access decisions are based on

access controls that limit a user’s access to those resources needed to do their job.

Why Are Organizations Pursuing Zero Trust?

Zero trust security is currently in vogue, and many organizations are actively working to implement zero

trust security or plan to do so in the near future. This drive toward zero trust is inspired by a number of

factors, including:

Growing Data Breaches : Data breaches are a daily occurrence, and the number of breached

records is steadily rising. Zero trust security can help to protect against data breaches by limiting

and controlling access to sensitive data in an organization’s possession.

: Data breaches are a daily occurrence, and the number of breached records is steadily rising. Zero trust security can help to protect against data breaches by limiting and controlling access to sensitive data in an organization’s possession. Supply Chain Attacks : Supply chain attacks like the SolarWinds hack clearly demonstrate the

issues of implicitly trusting the software and systems within an organization’s network. A zero

trust security model provides visibility and protection against these types of attacks.

: Supply chain attacks like the SolarWinds hack clearly demonstrate the issues of implicitly trusting the software and systems within an organization’s network. A zero trust security model provides visibility and protection against these types of attacks. Insider Threats : While many cyberattacks come from outside of the organization, insiders can

be serious cybersecurity risks as well, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Zero trust

removes the implicit trust in these users that makes them such a threat to enterprise security.

: While many cyberattacks come from outside of the organization, insiders can be serious cybersecurity risks as well, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Zero trust removes the implicit trust in these users that makes them such a threat to enterprise security. Regulatory Compliance: Regulatory requirements for data protection are growing more

numerous and stringent. Implementing a zero trust architecture can help an organization to

meet its compliance requirements.

All of these factors mean that organizations are inspired and motivated to implement zero trust.

However, actually doing so is not as simple as it sounds.

Why is Zero Trust Difficult?

Adopting a zero trust security policy is relatively simple. However, saying that an organization follows

zero trust security principles is useless unless these zero trust principles and access controls are actually

implemented and enforced.

This is much more difficult to accomplish. Some of the main challenges that organizations face in

implementing zero trust include:

Complex Infrastructure : Corporate WANs are increasingly composed of a complex array of

devices, including cloud computing, mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and more.

This diverse collection of endpoints makes consistent network visibility and policy enforcement

a challenge.

: Corporate WANs are increasingly composed of a complex array of devices, including cloud computing, mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and more. This diverse collection of endpoints makes consistent network visibility and policy enforcement a challenge. Dissolving Perimeter : Historically, an organization’s systems were protected by the perimeter of

the corporate LAN. As cloud computing and remote work move devices and users offsite,

companies are losing visibility into core business operations.

: Historically, an organization’s systems were protected by the perimeter of the corporate LAN. As cloud computing and remote work move devices and users offsite, companies are losing visibility into core business operations. Legacy Security Solutions: Many traditional security solutions, like virtual private networks

(VPNs), are designed based on perimeter-based security models. These solutions are ill-suited to

implementing a zero trust security architecture.

The combination of all of these factors mean that it is hard to consistently enforce access controls across

an organization’s entire IT infrastructure, which is essential for effective zero trust security. Effectively

implementing zero trust security requires security solutions that are designed and built for a zero trust

environment.

Why SASE is Vital to a Zero Trust Strategy

Secure access service edge (SASE) is one of these solutions. SASE is a cloud-native security solution that

marries the network optimization of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) with a full security stack.

This combination of network optimization and integrated security is a powerful tool for implementing

zero trust. The design of SASE means that it is possible to send all business traffic over the corporate

WAN with minimal performance impacts. This ensures that SASE solutions are able to inspect all traffic

flowing to and from corporate applications, data stores, and other resources.

This in-depth inspection means that SASE solutions are ideally suited for enforcing zero trust access

controls on the corporate WAN. One of the security solutions built into SASE is software defined

perimeter (SDP) or zero trust network access (ZTNA), a secure remote access solution designed to

provide access to corporate resources based on zero trust access controls. SASE also has visibility and

the ability to enforce security policies for east-west traffic flowing over the corporate WAN.

Zero trust is designed to replace legacy perimeter-based security models, and effectively implementing

it requires replacing legacy perimeter-based WAN security solutions as well. SASE provides a modern

networking solution that also offers security and the foundation for a zero trust architecture for the

corporate WAN.