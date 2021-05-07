Keeping all of the right people in your business informed and up to date with the correct information can be a tricky process. Over the years, the communication and collaboration tools that we use to stay connected have evolved, yet for some reason, many businesses still haven’t optimized their strategy for solving service or asset issues. When your internal IT employees are struggling with a problem, where do they go to get help? Is the first port of call to go to email and send a message? Or can you deliver a better level of consistent support by creating a service desk environment with ticketing software? Today, we’re going to explore why ticketing software is better than email, even for your internal employees and users.

For years, people have relied on emails for all kinds of communication requirements. However, more recently, email is beginning to demonstrate just how inefficient it is in the modern business environment. When companies begin to grow, there’s no guarantee that an email inbox will always offer the same streamlined experience required to support empower workers. If all of your staff members are emailing the same support employee at the same time, what are the odds that something’s going to end up getting missed, or overlooked?

Ticketing tools rectify this problem by taking the focus out of the inbox and putting it into a highly organized environment. Ticketing software is custom-built to help companies track and prioritize problems that need to be addressed on virtually any scale. This is a technology that many companies are reliant on for their customer service and help desk environments, but it can be useful internally too. For instance, ticketing software means that you can prioritize more important tasks so that your employees can get back to work faster, or so you can stop a serious problem for causing your entire company’s operations to crumble. You can design a ranking and prioritization system specifically for your needs, so you can jump into fixing urgent issues and deciding where problems fall on any to-do list.

Ticking Software for Efficiency and Centralization

Ticketing software is a great way to organize your service requests, but it’s also a powerful way to improve the efficiency of your business. With help desk ticketing, your employees can work more efficiently on a problem, because they’re not going back and forth trying to find information between different inboxes. You can integrate email service with certain ticketing solutions too, which means that you can centralize requests from different environments.

It’s easy for work to become confusing when support teams have to sift through various email inboxes. Ticketing software keeps all of these requests in one place, resulting in less stress for supporting staff, and quicker problem resolution for customers. It’s also worth noting that email solutions can also become quite complicated if more than one service or support professional is working on a combined problem. Employees and teams need to make sure that they’re clueing everyone into the same part of the project.

Collaborating on Problems

As part of a full-service desk solution for IT management, a ticketing system can help to bring employees together to work on problems faster, and more effectively. This environment can act as a crucial point of contact for problem management and service requests, as well as configuration changes. The service desk is more focused on enabling integrated support and business processes, with a focus on more formalized integrated processes.

The service desk will also adapt to the changing needs of the workplace and help the team to remain as productive as possible. With ticketing software, teams can work together effectively with each other in any environment. Collaboration is often more time consuming and complicated with email because it requires employees to access each other’s work email and find the problem that way. When collaboration is simplified through the service desk and ticketing environment, support workers can give people the guidance and help they need at a rapid pace, rather than struggling to gain feedback from different professionals to complete the job.

Access to Useful Data

Reporting and tracking metrics help support workers to see whether any significant problems in an organization are happening more often than they should, and what might be triggering those problems. Through the right metrics, employees can access information about the work that they’re completing over time, and how this effects the system on a whole. A ticketing system also helps to create a more searchable database of historical information that employees can use to look back on old issues and find potential solutions to common problems.

This can speed up the time to resolution for companies that can’t afford to lose essential time on an error or problem coming up too often. The searchable database can even be used to create a knowledge base in the future. The more information collected through the ticketing environment, the more data available to supply a knowledge base with information that users can access for self-service purposes. Many ticketing software solutions come with a knowledge base solution already built-in so companies can give their customers a way of handling problems at all times.

Managing Problems Consistently

Perhaps above all else, a ticketing software solution outshines email because it gives companies a stable strategy for dealing with problems in a consistent and effective way. Rather than having to sort through emails on an ad-hoc basis and deal with the problems that seem the most significant first, you can take a more organized approach with formalized and integrated business processes. A ticketing solution as part of a service desk offering can enable companies to run at their best with integrated support solutions, consolidated incident management strategies, and a complete environment for tracking and managing information.

The result is a more professional approach to handling common problems in the long-term. The more you use ticketing solutions within your organization, the more you’ll begin to recognize the impact that this consistent process can have on your business and its outcomes. All that, and you get a transparent environment for auditing and management purposes too.